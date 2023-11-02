Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

How fast can you spot the differences in these pictures that look insanely similar?

Tease your brain as you track down 5 differences in the autumn scenes

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
A graphic artist is challenging the world's vision and attention to detail with a new spot-the-difference brain teaser.

Gergely Dudás, of Dresden, Germany, shared with Fox News Digital his visual puzzle, which captures different cartoon animals enjoying the autumn scenery.

There are five differences to locate when you compare the two images.

The differences can be found in the details — so look closely as you compare the two images.

autumn differences second half

Can you quickly find the five differences in this photo compared to the image below? Drop your results in the comments section on this article. (Gergely Dudás)

Compare the image above to the one below.

Are you able to find all five differences?

autumn differences second half

Dudás has also illustrated a picture book series, "Fox and Rabbit," with the characters from the story pictured in the brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás shared this puzzle on his Facebook page on Oct. 9 and has caused quite a stir among Facebook users with many calling it a real challenge.

"First 3 differences were easy enough, but last 2 were really hard to spot," one Facebook user claimed.

"I only got 4 before I watched the video!" another Facebook user joked.

"Got the 5 within -5 minutes, color scheme & small details made it a bit difficult!" another person commented.

"Day 6, still looking for the last one," one user remarked.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustrated books.

Gergely Dudás headshot

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist living in Germany, has shared a brand new seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

His books include"Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and digital brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares all of his puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media.

Need help finding the differences in Dudás’ latest autumn-themed puzzle?

See the answer on his website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/10/5-differences

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 