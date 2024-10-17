5 of the coziest slippers you can wear inside and outside

Nothing keeps winter chills away like a decent pair of slippers you can lounge in all season long. The best ones offer support and take you from the couch to the coffee shop, keeping your toes toasty no matter where you go.

There are many styles to choose from and you'll also want to consider what sort of lining you want. Sherpa lining is easy to keep clean and can be antimicrobial. That will help keep your slippers smelling good all season long. However, if you are searching for a more affordable option, several fleece-lined slippers are machine washable.

Here are five cozy slippers your feet will love:

Your feet will love the sheepskin feel of this Scuffette II slipper. It is fully lined with sheepskin inside and comes in a range of neutral colors, including black, brown and gray. For a Scuffette dupe at a more affordable price range, try these Donpapa slippers for $19.99 on Amazon. Reviewers praised these slippers' comfort and warmth.

Original price: $31.41

These furry, polar fleece slippers are super soft with a sherpa-like lining, and they are machine washable. The classic slip-on loafer shoe design with a slightly raised heel makes them great for all-day wearing. Extra shock absorption EVA foam enhances stability for each step. Or you can buy these Women's Bombas Sunday Slippers, $80 at Scheels, for a similar style made with a soft, plushy Sherpa.

12 DEALS FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP PERFECT FOR THE FALL SEASON

These OluKai Ku'i Women's Slippers on Amazon are super warm and durable enough for prolonged outdoor use. Their leisurely look will take you from the couch to the coffee run. L.L. Bean's Squam Lake slippers for $89 are a great alternative for a slipper that can take you anywhere. These slippers are lined with genuine Australian lambswool.

Original price: $12.99

These trendy faux fur slippers will be the first thing your feet want on a cold winter morning. The faux fur upper and footbed surround your feet in cloud comfort, keeping them cozy as you go about your morning and evening routine. Grab this pair from EMU Australia for $48.96 for a slipper made of natural Australian sheepskin.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $30.99

Reach for these fleece-lined clogs to keep your feet warm, comfy and dry on cold, wet days. The soles feature high-density memory foam to keep aching feet comfortable while walking the dog or checking the mail. These classic Crocs, $59.99, have a fur lining to keep your toes warm and dry.