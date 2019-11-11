Fat-shamed reporter reveals his new six-pack abs

After getting publicly fat-shamed, a journalist from Australia decided that enough was enough.

Shirtless pictures of Steve Pennells ended up on a site calling out male celebrities for being fat. According to him, he was contacted by a personal training company and he decided that it was time to take action.

Since then, Pennells shared photos of his transformation on Instagram, along with his story.

“A couple of months ago, two things happened,” Pennells begins. “Photos of me with my shirt off ended up on a website called “Fat Male Celebrities - Stars Packing on the Pounds”. Yep… brutal!”

MOM DEFENDS SPENDING OVER $1G A MONTH AT BEAUTY SALON WITH 3 DAUGHTERS: 'WE ARE FABULOUS'

Fortunately, Pennells apparently wasn’t the only one that noticed his pictures on the site. “A short time later, the team at @upfitnessau contacted me and proposed getting me in shape,” he wrote. “I figured this was the universe giving me a sign. The fat-shaming didn’t worry me. But I knew I had let things slip slowly over the years and I wanted to be a better, fitter version of myself.”

Unfortunately, the timing wasn’t exactly perfect, as Pennells was doing a lot of traveling for work at the time. This meant that he had to deal with odd hours and limited (and often poor) food choices.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“So, for weeks when I was back in Sydney in between filming for the show, the guys at Up Fitness got me into the best shape I’ve been in for probably the last 20 years,” he explained. “Abs have appeared that last saw daylight in the mid-90s!”

According to his post, the picture he shared is from the first eight weeks of his new routine. At that point, he says he lost about 28 pounds, along with reducing his body-fat-percentage by 15 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I lost another 15 pounds more after that,” he continued. “I’m not proud of the before pics but I’m really proud of what this pudgy, man-booby 48-year-old bloke was able to achieve.”