Fashion Nova sued over Jennifer Lopez' iconic Versace Grammys gown dupe: report

Imitation may be the highest form of flattery, but Versace has reportedly smacked Fashion Nova with a lawsuit over a copycat version of Jennifer Lopez’ infamous 2000 Grammy Awards dress.

On Tuesday, the Italian fashion house was reported to be suing the fast fashion retailer over a knockoff version of Lopez’ now-iconic plunging green gown, as well as several other designs, per TMZ.

The copycat frock at the center of the controversy is allegedly Fashion Nova's “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” outfit, based on the Versace number that Lopez turned heads in nearly 20 years ago.

As of Tuesday morning, the product page for the skimpy two-piece outfit was still available to view on Fashion Nova’s website, though the $69 costume is currently sold out in all sizes.

In the litigation, Versace is said to have blasted Fashion Nova as a “serial infringer specializing in 'fast-fashion' knock-offs,” TMZ reports. Officials for Versace have allegedly claimed that the trendy brand ignored a warning from their company over the issue in July, and they’ve been left with no choice but to sue Fashion Nova for all profits off of Versace replica designs.

Moving forward, Versace hopes to get an injunction blocking further related sales and damages.

As for that famous green gown, Lopez made headlines in September when she closed out the Versace spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy, by strutting her stuff in a re-tweaked version of the frock.

The “Hustlers” star once again stole the show in new iteration of the jungle-printed dress with a deep V-cut from her chest to her navel.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli and Julius Young contributed to this report.