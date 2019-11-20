Meghan Markle crowned most powerful dresser of 2019 by fashion search engine

There’s something about that “Markle sparkle” that has the world transfixed, seeing as Meghan Markle has now been named the world’s "most powerful dresser" in a 2019 report from Lyst, a fashion search engine.

It was a big year for the Duchess of Sussex, who stylishly seized the spotlight at dozens of public appearances and royal tours, and even when introducing the world to baby Archie — and according to Lyst, shoppers took notice.

According to Lyst’s annual Year in Fashion roundup, each of the Duchess’ numerous fashion statements sparked a 216-percent average increase in search for similar items.

“After she wore five different shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa, searches for the category grew 45 percent over a month,” the report said. “The Club Monaco dress sold out in less than 24 hours, following a 570-percent spike in searches, and wearing a J Crew skirt saw a 102-percent increase in searches for the brand.”

The influential 38-year-old was in good company, with stars including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Billie Eilish and Cardi B demonstrating a knack for influencing shoppers, according to Lyst. The chic crew reportedly drove “the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news coverage and social media mentions” through the past 12 months.

From rocking messy buns and dark nail polish to ditching pantyhose and even occasionally removing her engagement ring, it's hard to deny that Duchess Meghan made her mark on the fashion scene in 2019.

It's also quite likely that she'll continue her trend of “recycling” favorite frocks, or even channeling Princess Diana with her fashions in 2020, as well.