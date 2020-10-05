Fashion Nova accused of sexualizing kids with new clothing line: 'Children should be allowed to be children'

The popular fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova recently launched a kids clothing line, and some parents are not happy about it.

Nova Kids launched in late September, and the company describes it as “trendy fits for the stylish kid.” But several critics have taken to social media to say the clothing line is inappropriate for children.

“Can we talk about @fashionnova new clothing line for little girls? #saveourchildren,” tweeted Georgia-based U.S. House candidate Angela Stanton-King a day after the line's launch.

“Children should be allowed to be children & have their innocence protected,” fellow Texas House candidate Jenny Garcia Sharon concurred.

Other Twitter users have hurled strongly worded accusations that the clothing line sexualizes children, particularly young girls, since Fashion Nova has yet to expand into apparel for young boys.

The collection includes outfits that some parents may find mature for girls who have yet to reach their teen years, including midriff-baring tops, short skirts and dresses, and close-fitting items.

“Listen, some of y’all defending #FashionNovaKids are crazy. Just because YOU think it’s cute doesn’t make it appropriate for kids to be wearing that,” one Twitter user posted on Friday. “Y’all love shouting #SAVEOURCHILDEN but are cool with dressing them like mini hyper sexualized adults for what? The gram? Gross.”

“Fashion Nova kids is disgusting,” another user shared on Sunday. “I don't care. Y’all are reeaallllyyyy out here putting little children in grown-folks outfits and having them pose like grown women and I’m just... no.”

Fashion Nova declined to comment to Fox News when asked about alleged sexualization accusations and how the company comes up with outfit ideas for its Nova Kids line.

Not everyone was against the idea, however. The Nova Kids line has more than 92,300 followers on Instagram, and many of the commenters were excited to outfit their children in clothing that matched their own.

Fashion Nova was founded as a Los Angeles “clubwear” chain in 2006 by Richard Saghian, according to Business of Fashion. The company’s e-commerce website launched in 2013 and quickly grew in popularity with strategized social media marketing.

The brand has since grown beyond influencer partnerships with a large list of celebrity “Nova Ambassadors,” including Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Cardi B, Meg Thee Stallion, Amber Rose, Adrienne Bailon, Christina Milian, Cassie, Lala, Saweetie and Teyana Taylor.