Fans remember Betty White as viral animal donation challenge picks up steam

Fans are honoring Betty White by donating to local animal welfare organizations on what would have been her 100th birthday.

White, born Jan. 17, 1922, died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. But, her spirit and love of wildlife are living on through the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge campaign, which has led fans to donate funds to local animal shelters, conservation and protection societies, zoos and more.

Countless social media posts have already gone up in honor of White – and many are spreading the word about the donation challenge or are highlighting worthy animal charities.

A verified Twitter account dedicated to legendary actress and singer Liza Minnelli notified thousands of followers about the viral challenge on Monday.

"We're celebrating Betty White's 100th birthday," the account wrote. "#BettyWhiteChallenge - donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in the beloved legend's name on her birthday (today)."

Other fans who have felt inspired by White’s work as a performer and animal welfare advocate have donated to local causes that are near and dear to their heart, and they’ve posted receipts to prove it.

Comedian and radio host Ashley Storrie donated £100 (about $136.51) to Dogs Trust – a leading dog welfare charity in the U.K. that focuses on rehoming and rescue.

When asked how White inspired her, Storrie told Fox News Digital, "I'm a woman in comedy, how has she not inspired me? She's the one person that made me feel like my career didn't have a sell-by date. That this could be my job for as long I wanted it to be. She defied stereotypes of age and gender."

Liana Brooke of Staten Island donated $10 to the Sean Casey Animal Rescue in Brooklyn, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and no-kill shelter that works to connect pets to forever homes in New York City.

"[Betty White] just seemed like such a sweet lady and unapologetically herself," Brooke wrote to Fox. "When 99 is too soon to be gone, you know someone was special."

California-based racetrack Santa Anita Park announced it donated $1,000 to CARMA Cares, a nonprofit charity that cares for retired racehorses.

Fox reached out to Santa Anita Park for comment.

The viral #BettyWhiteChallenge noticeably kicked off last week in the public Dogspotting Society Facebook group, Fox News previously reported.

Nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. have received charitable donations in White’s name, including American Humane – the nation’s oldest humane nonprofit, which thanked donors for their contributions. Several other organizations are sharing posts about the challenge to encourage donations.

White was notably a friend to animals during her time in the public eye. The "Golden Girl" actress once assisted in a sea otter surgery for the Monterey Bay Aquarium and donated funds to the Texas-based Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

A few other organizations White reportedly supported were the Helen Woodward Animal Center, PAWS/LA and Petco Foundation.