Safety first: These 5 home devices require regular maintenance checks, experts say

You can ensure personal safety and peace of mind for yourself and your loved ones by regularly maintaining home devices.

Whether you are a homeowner, renter or just temporarily staying in a space, neglecting to routinely check certain devices, such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, can be hazardous.

Read on to discover the best practices for inspecting these five devices — and how doing so can mitigate potential risks to your household.

Regularly checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for battery replacement is essential for maintaining home safety, Jason Patton, an Illinois-based firefighter and paramedic, told Fox News Digital.

"It's recommended that you change your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries every 6 months or every time you change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time," he said. "It's best to change CO and smoke detectors every 7 to 10 years."

Dead or missing batteries can render the devices useless in the event of a fire.

Modern detectors often come with a "low battery" warning signal, but it is best not to solely rely on this feature.

Taking proactive measures to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are always powered and functional is important for early detection of fires and protecting lives.

Ensuring the safety and functionality of electrical outlets is a critical component in maintaining a secure home, Austin Jenkins, a certified master inspector based in Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

"Electrical outlets are generally maintenance free, but often times what you’ll want to watch out for are arcing marks on the faceplate, or a humming sound," Jenkins said. "If either are present, it’s best to have an electrician replace the outlet."

If your wiring is single strand aluminum, or you have Stab Lok or Zinsco electrical panels, those should be updated. Common brands for electrical panels would be Eaton, General Electric, Square-D or Siemens, Jenkins told Fox News Digital.

Regular inspection and maintenance of electrical outlets and wiring can help to prevent potential hazards such as electrical fires or shocks.

Regularly cleaning the lint trap in your dryer is vital for preventing fire hazards in your home, Patton told Fox News Digital.

"You should clean the lint trap in your dryer every time you put a new load of laundry in the dryer," Patton said. "You should also have your dryer vent, the one that vents to the outside, every 1 to 3 years as well."

Lint buildup in the dryer trap and exhaust ducts can obstruct airflow, leading to overheating and potentially igniting lint particles.

To minimize this risk, it is recommended to clean the lint trap after every use and periodically inspect and clean the dryer exhaust ducts.

You should also consider scheduling a professional dryer vent cleaning annually to remove accumulated lint and ensure optimal dryer performance and safety.

By maintaining a clean lint trap and exhaust system, you can reduce the risk of dryer-related fires.

Regular servicing of your home's heating and cooling systems is essential for maintaining their efficiency and prolonging their lifespan.

Experts generally advise scheduling professional maintenance at least once a year.

This ensures that any potential hazards can be identified and addressed promptly, preventing costly repairs and optimizing the system's performance.

Additionally, regular servicing can help to improve air quality, increase energy efficiency and reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns, providing homeowners with peace of mind and comfort throughout the year.

Gas stoves should be inspected periodically to check for gas leaks, burner malfunctions or any signs of wear and tear.

It is important to keep the burners and gas lines clean and free from debris.

"Neglecting routine maintenance on gas appliances may be fatal in extreme situations," Jenkins told Fox News Digital.

"Gas appliances do require maintenance to ensure they burn efficiently, exhaust the spent fuel correctly, and you need to ensure that CO isn’t being back-drafted into your living space."

Additionally, be attentive to any unusual smells, such as the scent of gas, which could indicate a leak and require immediate attention from a professional.

Regular maintenance and prompt repairs can help prevent gas leaks and carbon monoxide poisoning.