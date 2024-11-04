Festive pumpkin-themed decor to warm up your kitchen this fall season

Fall is the perfect time to cozy up your kitchen with touches that celebrate the harvest season. Pumpkins are a beloved symbol of fall, and with good reason—they’re versatile, charming and available in various styles to suit any decor.

From ceramic centerpieces to functional accessories like cutting boards and bowls, here are 10 must-have pumpkin-themed decor items to give your kitchen a warm, inviting fall vibe. Embrace the autumn spirit with these festive pumpkin decorations that bring joy to every gathering.

Soup season is here! And ceramic pumpkin bowls can serve as both beautiful decor and practical serving pieces. Use them for soup, dips or even to hold candy, bringing a rustic, festive feel to your kitchen. This one on Amazon comes in different colors, has a lid and is oven-safe for all your baking needs. If you want two ramekins for the price of one, check out this set on Amazon for $32.99.

Nothing says fall like pumpkin spice wafting through the air. This 3-wick luxury soy pumpkin spice-scented candle from 96North can go on your countertop or windowsill and will fill your kitchen with warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, creating a cozy autumn ambiance every time you walk in. For $20.99, you’ll get a whopping 40 hours of burning time. If you’re looking to stay on a budget, this one from Glade on Amazon is just $3.97.

Adding pumpkin-shaped salt and pepper shakers to your table is an easy, subtle way to bring fall into everyday meals. This set from Nat & Jules on Amazon is made with durable ceramic with a rubber stop for easy filling. Look for classic orange, white or metallic ceramic options for some autumn sparkle. It also makes a great gift! If you prefer the traditional orange over the white, head over to Amazon for this set of shakers. It’s a pair sure to please!

A pumpkin-shaped cutting board combines style and function. This charming Jack O’Lantern piece from Wayfair can be displayed on your counter as a fall decoration and then used for meal prep or as a cheese board when entertaining. The bamboo adds a natural, rustic touch. If you prefer something a little more subtle, try this one engraved with the infamous pumpkin spice latte recipe.

Glass pumpkin jars store fall treats like candy corn, nuts or mini marshmallows. Choose clear glass for a simple look like this one by Godinger Silver Art Co . Imbued with an autumnal touch, this lidded jar adds sophistication to your home. If you’re looking for more of a budget-friendly option, try this version from Anchor Hocking on Amazon.

Pumpkin-themed tea towels can easily add fall charm to your kitchen. Look for towels with pumpkin patterns or embroidered designs like this adorable "Hello Pumpkin" set on Amazon. Not only are they decorative, but they're also functional for drying dishes or wiping down surfaces—and in high-quality polyester, they’re quick-drying too.

Add some mini velvet pumpkins from Michaels to your kitchen for a softer touch. These plush Glitzhome pumpkins come in a 3-piece set of colors, including deep orange, cream and green, bringing a cozy, elegant vibe to shelves, counters or cabinets. If you prefer to mix in other colors and sizes, check out these singles at Walmart , which come in blue and black.

A Gexandy pumpkin-shaped cookie jar from Walmart is both festive and practical. Use it to store your favorite fall treats, whether homemade pumpkin cookies or store-bought goodies. It will add a touch of charm to your countertop and make snacking a little more fun. If you want something with a little more flair, try this one on Amazon, emblazoned with the word "thankful." It makes a great hostess gift!

Add a pumpkin soap dispenser like this one from Avanti Linens on Amazon near your kitchen sink for a subtle, seasonal touch. This figural stack of orange and green pumpkins features hand-painted textured ridges to bring out contrasts and shading in the piece. Fill it with some pumpkin-scented soap or lotion for added effect. Or try this single pumpkin option from Walmart for $24.99.