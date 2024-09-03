Pumpkin spice season is back! Get these 15 pumpkin spice items now

As soon as August hits, you’ll start seeing everything pumpkin-flavored slowly hitting the shelf. Come September, you can get everything from pumpkin spice coffee to body wash, candles, cookies and even dog toys.

Are you ready to fully embrace your love of everything pumpkin? This list has 15 pumpkin spice products you can only get this fall.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $58.43

The Starbucks pumpkin spice latte helped make pumpkin spice season what it is today. You can have your own Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee right at home with Starbucks ground coffee. You can buy it by the bag at any Starbucks or online. You can also get a pack of six bags on Amazon.

Are you a tea person rather than a coffee person? You can also get pumpkin spice tea. Bigelow makes a pumpkin spice blend you can find on Amazon. Stash also makes a pumpkin spice tea that’s a decaf version.

7 HEALTH PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT YOU THROUGH SEASONAL CHANGES

Original price: $6.99

Make a delicious tea latte by just adding milk to this TAZO pumpkin spice latte concentrate. Its base is black tea, so you get some caffeine without it becoming too overwhelming. You can make iced or hot lattes that help get you into the season.

A cup of hot cocoa really hits the spot when fall is in full swing, but a pumpkin spice version is even better. You can get Swiss Miss pumpkin spice cocoa mix from Amazon.

Celebrate pumpkin spice season with your best friend and get your pup a pumpkin spice dog toy. Petco sells plush pumpkin spice lattes for medium-sized dogs, and Kohl’s has an adorable pumpkin spice latte toy as well.

You can add Torani pumpkin spice syrup to any of your drinks, hot or cold. It goes particularly well with coffee, tea and blended drinks like smoothies or milkshakes. You can even bake with it! Get yourself a bottle or two from Amazon or Walmart.

Original price: $30.99

Make your entire home smell like delicious pumpkin spice with a Yankee Candle in spiced pumpkin scent. You can burn it for over 100 hours, so it’ll last all fall and winter. You can find Yankee Candle jars on Amazon or at Walmart.

Air Wicks keep your house smelling incredible for weeks, and there’s an Air Wick pumpkin spice plug-in that’ll make your entire home smell like fall. Amazon and Walmart sell five-packs of Air Wick pumpkin spice.

10 COZY BLANKETS TO CURL UP WITH THIS FALL

Everything down to your lip balm can be pumpkin spice flavored if you want it to. Burt’s Bees has pumpkin spice flavored lip balm made from 100% natural ingredients, so you’ll get the true scent and taste of the season.

Original price: $8.79

Instead of going with the classic mint Milanos, choose pumpkin spice Milanos this fall. Once you start eating them, you won’t be able to put the bag down. Walmart and Amazon sell bags of pumpkin spice Milanos.

Keep a can of Glade pumpkin spice air freshener in every bathroom and bedroom in your home for some added freshness. The pumpkin spice scent goes perfectly with the cozy fall vibe you’re trying to create. You can get the air freshener from Amazon and Walmart.

Instead of sugary coffee drinks every morning, grab a protein shake that’ll give you the energy you need to get through your day. Premier makes pumpkin spice protein shakes, so you don’t need to give up your love of pumpkin spice. Get a 12-pack of Premier shakes from Walmart or a 15-pack from Amazon.

Original price: $21.8

Show all your visitors your favorite thing about fall when you put out a door mat sporting the saying "Come back with a pumpkin spice latte". It’s a mat you’ll want to pull out every year.

Want to smell like pumpkin pie wherever you go? Bring along your favorite scent when you use a pumpkin spice body wash. Dove makes a cinnamon pumpkin pie body wash and Native also makes one.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

After taking a soothing shower with your pumpkin spice body wash, go the extra mile and use some pumpkin spice body lotion, too. Hempz makes a pumpkin spice body lotion that’s designed to add moisture to the skin, using 100% pure hemp seed oil.