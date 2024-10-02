Everything you need to cheer on your kid from the sidelines

Every sports parent or grandparent knows the struggle is real. You have practices, games, tournaments, and as if that isn’t enough, you’re toting along gear, pop-up tents, bag chairs, coolers, snacks, and sometimes even a wagon so you can cheer them on from the sidelines. And depending on where you live, don’t forget the sunscreen and bug spray ! Plus, fall’s cooler temps and changing weather can make it challenging to always have appropriate layers on hand.

While the joy of watching your young one play their favorite sports certainly supersedes all the work getting them there, it doesn’t take away the fact that it’s lot of work. In 2020, more than half of all parents had kids enrolled in sports, according to the CDC. That's a lot of people hitting Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon for all the essentials they’ll need to get them through the season.

Here are 10 essential products that’ll make you the MVP parent both on and off the field.

When your hands are full, you’ll appreciate this cleverly designed Yeti Hopper M12 backpack cooler , available at Dick’s Sporting Goods. It can keep your healthy snacks, drinks, and cold towels ready for long days at tournaments, outdoor practices or tailgating. Its powerful magnetic closure ensures everything stays cold for hours on end, plus it comes in several colors, so you can find one to match your team and show off that team spirit at the same time! Or if you’ve got a bad back and you’re looking for something you can wheel around the field, try this Coleman Chilled suitcase-style cooler from Amazon.

Even if bleacher seats are available, you’ll save yourself an uncomfortable couple of hours by keeping a bag chair in your trunk handy for every sports outing. This GCI Outdoor SunShade Comfort Pro Rocker Chair from Dick’s Sporting Goods has the added bonus of sun protection of UPF 50 and provides much-needed shade during outdoor events, plus plenty of pockets to stash keys, drinks and phones for easy access.

A high-quality, reusable, insulated water bottle helps keep drinks cold, encouraging hydration during games and practices. This CIVAGO insulated water bottle is available at Dick's Sporting Goods and features advanced vacuum-insulated technology that can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The 32-ounce size is also available on Amazon perfect for a long duration, and you get three lid choices to fit all your hydration needs!

A waterproof, wind-resistant blanket is ideal for sitting on the grass or staying warm on chilly game days. This BRAWNTIDE quilted stadium blanket from Amazon fits the bill and even comes with its own handy carrying bag. The size is large enough to accommodate parents and siblings on the sidelines, and the polyester fabrication is durable enough to prevent water and moisture from seeping through its plush fleece.

Did you know that you can make your own custom varsity jacket to support your kid’s team right on Amazon? Whether it's a chilly morning or a breezy night, a comfortable zip-up jacket always comes in handy, and this one features a cool camo print in tons of color combos. You can even customize it with your team name and jersey number! You’ll be the best-dressed parent on the sideline!

You never know when you’ll need a band-aid, antiseptic wipes, portable ice packs, and other essentials for dealing with minor injuries or scrapes and bruises. Sports like football and soccer can be rough, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared. This 73-piece coach’s first aid kit from Amazon has everything you need to treat sports-related injuries in a handy roll-up bag. It even has a cross-body strap for hands-free carrying.

A large, durable sports bag or duffel is essential for carrying equipment, extra clothes, snacks and more. Look for one with multiple spacious compartments like this sports duffle from Under Armour , which is available on Amazon. It has a large vented pocket for dirty uniforms or cleats and a slip pocket to stash a water bottle.

With long days at tournaments, this portable battery pack charger from Amazon ensures your phone stays powered up for photos, updates or communicating with other parents or coaches. This one is super compact so that it won’t take up any much-needed bag space, and it comes in a 2-pack so you can keep one for yourself and give one to your kiddo!

Now that you’ve reached number 9 on the list, you already know you’ll be lugging along lots of stuff. This collapsible wagon that is available on Amazon makes it super easy to walk long distances from the parking lot or field to field! It’s ultra-compact and folds up quickly and easily, and its all-terrain wheels roll easily over any surface. And at 20 pounds, it’s likely lighter than your sports bag!

