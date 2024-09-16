8 stadium essentials you'll need for game day

It's finally football season! If you're attending an NFL football game, you have to be prepared, especially when it comes to the unpredictable outdoor elements. While you won't need and aren't allowed to bring in too much gear, it's good to come prepared. Your needs will depend on the weather and the stadium, but we've compiled a list of game-day essentials every stadium will approve.

If you can't make it to the stadium, watch your favorite team play on your device or T.V. There are several ways to stream the games, including an option with no advertising. If you are already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get access to Thursday night football games as part of the package. If you don't have one, sign up for you Prime membership in time for game day.

Here are eight game-day essentials if you are headed to the stadium:

Original price: $13.99

You will need a clear stadium bag on game day. This stadium-approved clear bag from Amazon is a great, stylish option to securely fit your phone, wallet, sanitizer and makeup. If you are looking for something more stylish that incorporates your team colors, check out this STAUD Clear Mini Shirley Bag, $294 at Fanatics.

Original price: $54.95

Maybe you plan to join the other fans on the bleachers. Pack a stadium seat for comfortable seating and a backrest even when on the bleachers. This bleacher chair on Amazon features ultra-padded foam backs for extra comfort and pain relief. Try this stadium seat for $55 on GCI Outdoor, which features supportive armrests and a mesh backrest.

Original price: $35.99

Binoculars can be carried in your hands or around your neck, but not in a separate bag. Pack these compact binoculars from Amazon if you are seated anywhere in the nosebleed section. These binoculars are compact, high-powered and suitable for adults and kids. They have large eyepieces and long eye relief, making them comfortable using glasses or sunglasses. Or try these Spectator Sport Binoculars, $74.99 on Bushnell, which feature a wide field of view that will get you close to the action without the need to focus.

Use a stadium blanket to keep warm on the sidelines; it's also a great camping accessory. This EverSnug Sherpa Waterproof Camping Blanket is super thick, waterproof and windproof. It's made from an ultra-thick sherpa fleece that will keep you comfortable and warm in any condition. This Waterproof Outdoor Blanket, on sale for $49 at L.L. Bean, is made of water-resistant fleece.

Keep your hands warm on cold days with these rechargeable hand warmers on sale at Amazon. These hand warmers can continuously warm your hands for up to 18 hours. Plus, they double up as an emergency power bank to charge your phone or other devices at any time. Try HotHands Hand Warmers, 10 pairs of warmers for $7.48 at Walmart, for up to 10 hours of continuous heat.

If you're catching a game on the West Coast or in the South, you'll probably be sweating all through the season. Take this neck fan, the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan. It features 78 air outlets that deliver a steady, cool blast of air around your neck and head. The fan weighs a little more than half a pound, so it is comfortable for all-day wear. This Arctic Air Neck Fan, $23.31 at Walmart, works the same way and is lightweight.

According to NFL policies, fans are permitted to bring an empty, reusable water bottle into stadiums to fill up at a designated water refill station. Make sure you choose a bottle that is easy to carry, like Stanley's all-day slim bottle, which opens at the shoulder so you can fill it up with ice. The stainless steel construction is leak-proof and provides ice-cold sips for hours. If you prefer a tumbler with a straw, try this 32-oz Hydro Flask in Moonshadow, which is available on Amazon for $34.95.

If you are keeping tabs on another NFL game, this stadium-approved mini-radio with earphones on Amazon is what you need. The radio charge lasts for ten hours.