From paper towels to electric toothbrushes, these essentials are on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days are upon us, and it's the perfect time to replenish your home with some everyday necessities. From the convenience of quick-clean paper towels to delicious smelling hand soap and sustainable paper plates, these items are not only central to your day-to-day life but are also wonderfully discounted.

These savings on simple essentials can make your daily routine a little easier and your budget stretch a little further.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $21.99

One of the most important essentials in your home is toilet paper. We all learned that during COVID. So, take the chance to stock up while it’s on sale. You can get 12 double rolls of sustainable toilet paper made from bamboo.

Original price: $29.99

Instead of choosing costly paper towels that will only last you a few weeks, reusable paper towels can be washed over and over again. These Swedish dish clothes come in beautiful patterns, from flowers to berries to holiday themes.

Original price: $19.99

Stock up on toothpaste for less during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. You can find a three-pack of Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste that helps gently whiten teeth. It’s gentle, making it the ideal toothpaste for sensitive teeth.

Original price: $99.99

Electric toothbrushes are often recommended by dentists because they can get to hard to reach places and provide a more thorough clean. A Philip Sonicare toothbrush is the ultimate electric toothbrush. It has a built-in two-minute timer and a brush head replacement reminder.

Original price: $22.99

Get in the fall spirit and keep germs away with a three-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s apple cider hand soap. It smells delicious and is made from natural ingredients, so your hands won’t become irritated.

Original price: $32.90

On nights when you don’t want to wash a stack of plates after dinner, grab some paper plates and compostable silverware. You can find a 250-piece set of paper plates and silverware, including forks, knives and spoons.

Original price: $24.33

Dove Advanced Care deodorant is a vegan and cruelty-free deodorant that smells fresh. Not only does the deodorant provide an antiperspirant, but it also soothes and nourishes your skin.

Original price: $16.47

If you need an extra-strength antiperspirant, Harry’s has a three-pack of deodorant that gives off the scent of redwood trees. Harry’s is not tested on animals and uses some natural ingredients to prevent skin irritation.

Original price: $8.74

Anyone who needs a no frills lotion that’s fragrance free will love Jergens ultra healing moisturizer. It helps heal extra dry skin and includes vitamins that can help keep your skin healthy.

Original price: $17.50

Dawn has long been a reliable dish soap brand, and Dawn Platinum provides an even more intense cleaning than the original Dawn. Grab a four-pack of Dawn Platinum and you’ll be able to keep your dishes sparkling clean for months.

Original price: $49.95

A water flosser from AquaSonic has been proven to be more effective than traditional floss. It cuts down on flossing time, making it easier to keep up with your flossing habit.

Original price: $17.91

Cold and flu season is officially here, unfortunately. But you can be prepared with boxes of tissues on hand. You can get an eight-pack of Puffs Plus lotion tissues for under $15. The lotion in the tissues makes them gentle to use.

Original price: $21.99

Another vital essential you should always have on hand is trash bags. You can get a bulk pack of 50 Hefty trash bags with a Fabuloso scent on sale for under $20.