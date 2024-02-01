Elmo's viral post attracts 'trauma dump,' plus a woman's plea to find trashed diamond

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HELP US, ELMO' – Elmo from Sesame Street took to "X" to see how everyone was handling 2024 so far and the responses attracted by the seemingly innocent post were not so innocent. Continue reading...

'MANIC CLEANING' – Psychologists are revealing reasons and risks behind impulsive tidying after a TikTok trend goes viral. Continue reading...

'STRUCK GOLD' – Workers sifted through hundreds of pounds of recycling to find the white gold diamond wedding band that was accidentally thrown out by a city resident. Continue reading...

BUYS FOR BABY – Check out these 22 first-year essentials to grab during Amazon's February Baby Sale. Continue reading...

BEST LIFE ADVICE – A Los Angeles-based Fox News correspondent reveals to Dana Perino the best advice he's ever gotten. Continue reading...

'LIFE AFTER POWER' – After they leave the White House, what should America do with our ex-presidents? See more in this exclusive book excerpt shared by author Jared Cohen. Continue reading...

TACO WELL? - Here's what to order at Taco Bell, according to dietitians and nutritionists. Continue reading...

SUPER BOWL PRAYERS - The Hallow Christian prayer app will launch its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

