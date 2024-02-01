Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Elmo's viral post attracts 'trauma dump,' plus a woman's plea to find trashed diamond

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
elmo viral tweet split

Elmo has gone viral on "X" after asking users how they're doing — and many of the responses have taken a rather sorrowful turn. (Photo by Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images/iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HELP US, ELMO' – Elmo from Sesame Street took to "X" to see how everyone was handling 2024 so far and the responses attracted by the seemingly innocent post were not so innocent. Continue reading...

'MANIC CLEANING' – Psychologists are revealing reasons and risks behind impulsive tidying after a TikTok trend goes viral. Continue reading...

'STRUCK GOLD' – Workers sifted through hundreds of pounds of recycling to find the white gold diamond wedding band that was accidentally thrown out by a city resident. Continue reading...

Woman loses wedding ring in recycling

Melanie Harper of Greenville, South Carolina, was throwing her recyclables into the bin at the city's Rutherford Road recycling center on Sunday, Jan. 28, when disaster struck. Her diamond wedding band fell off and went into the recycling bin, the city shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 30. (The City of Greenville)

BUYS FOR BABY – Check out these 22 first-year essentials to grab during Amazon's February Baby Sale. Continue reading...

BEST LIFE ADVICE – A Los Angeles-based Fox News correspondent reveals to Dana Perino the best advice he's ever gotten. Continue reading...

'LIFE AFTER POWER' – After they leave the White House, what should America do with our ex-presidents? See more in this exclusive book excerpt shared by author Jared Cohen. Continue reading...

Jared Cohen and Life After Power book cover

Jared Cohen's new book is "Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House" (Simon & Schuster, Feb. 13, 2024), which he began writing in 2019. (Fox News Digital/Jared Cohen/Simon & Schuster)

TACO WELL? - Here's what to order at Taco Bell, according to dietitians and nutritionists. Continue reading...

SUPER BOWL PRAYERS - The Hallow Christian prayer app will launch its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.