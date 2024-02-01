Comedian Larry David crashes NBC'S 'Today' set to beat up Elmo: 'Somebody had to do it'

Comedian Larry David walked on NBC's "Today" show set to beat up Elmo on Thursday, shocking the anchors, before being asked to apologize to the Sesame Street character.

As the hosts started to turn to Al Roker for a weather report, David walked out on set and grabbed Elmo's face. David also appeared to take a light swing at the character, as the co-anchors of NBC's "Today" were shouting.

"Come back to the couch and let's talk about how you feel," Elmo said after David walked away. Anchor Savannah Guthrie turned to David and said, "Larry, you've gone too far this time."

"Somebody had to do it, David responded. Elmo's dad, Louie, could be heard saying, "ask permission before you touch people, Larry."

Roker started to talk about the weather and said, "Didn't see that coming."

Guthrie and host Hoda Kotb asked David to apologize to Elmo, "from the heart," during his media appearance.

"From where? What organ are you talking about?" David quipped before addressing Elmo. "Elmo, I just want to apologize."

Elmo said he accepted David's apology and Louie added that it was "very big" of him.

Elmo went viral this week after President Biden responded to one of the character's posts on social media.

The Sesame Street puppet's post asked his more than 500,000 followers how they were feeling went viral on Monday.

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" the account asked, getting nearly 200 million views, and prompting thousands of responses, many from famous figures, and prominent organizations like NASA.

Reacting to the massive social media splash the next day, the Elmo account shared an image of the puppet holding a stuffed toy and smiling for his followers, saying, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."

The president's social media team also weighed in on reacting to Elmo's post.

"I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone," he said.

