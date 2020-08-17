Expand / Collapse search
Fitness + Well-being
Published

Age-defying lifestyle author looks decades younger than he is

Edson Brandao is 53 but gets mistaken for 25 often, according to the lifestyle writer

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A 53-year-old lifestyle author and influencer from the Netherlands has built a following of thousands thanks to his youthful looks.

Edson Brandao, who published his book “YOUNG AFTER 40: The Definitive Guide to Stay Younger and Healthier” in April, recently caught the eye of the Daily Mail and told the British publication that he hasn’t had any cosmetic surgeries.

“I have never had plastic surgery in my life,” he said. “I managed to achieve my goals in a natural way with biologic food, fruit, vegetables, and drinking a lot of water. I use daily anti-aging creams for my skin as well to keep the young appearance.”

And just like his book’s title suggests, Brandao looks and feels younger years after he hit 40.

In an Instagram post he shared earlier this month, Brandao showed a side-by-side comparison of the physical changes he experienced after adopting a healthier lifestyle in the last decade.

“Ten years later - a big difference thanks to the change in lifestyle and for incorporating healthy habits,” he wrote in his post. “Physical exercises, healthy food and positive mindset. Everyone can achieve this significant result through a change of habit.”

Most people he meets often think he is at least 20 years younger than his actual age, Brandao told the Daly Mail. Twenty-five is a common guess strangers make when they try to pinpoint his age.

In terms of his daily regimen, Brendao eats “in a moderate way” and avoids sugar, fried foods, soft drinks and any other industrialized foods or snacks. He also avoids unhealthy habits like smoking and using drugs.

Mineral water is a must and he claims to drink two liters of it a day along with weight lifting and cardio to keep him in shape.

Fruit smoothies, vegan pancakes or cereal with almond milk are his typical go-to meals for breakfast while grilled white fish or chicken, vegetables and brown rice are his go-to meals for lunch. Salmon with mushrooms, tomatoes and brown rice or sweet potato tend to be his go-to dinner option.

“I see my body as a temple where my soul is living. Therefore, I take care of this precious gift from God,” he told the Daily Mail. “I like to inspire other people to give them a positive message that you can achieve everything in life if you really want to. I am the evidence that a human-being can stay and feel young even as you get older.”

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

