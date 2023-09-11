Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Dog receives life-changing facelift after droopy eyes caused sight issue: ‘Looks very well’

Basset Hound underwent a five-hour surgery to fix his eyes

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A dog received plastic surgery after his saggy eyes were causing him to have issues with his vision.

Chief is a three-year-old Basset Hound that recently went under the knife in Dublin, Ireland, as SWNS reported.

The dog was struggling to see due to his large and droopy eyelids — something his owner said was causing a concern.

"We realized when Chief was just a puppy that his eyes were quite droopy — more than seemed normal," said Tracey McDermott, his owner.

Chief pre-surgery

Chief, a three-year-old Basset Hound, required a surgical facelift after his excessively saggy skin began to negatively impact his life.  (SWNS)

McDermott told SWNS her dog's sight became an issue as he continued to grow — adding that he would often become confused abou where to look when his name was called. 

Chief’s eyes were also dry and sore — something McDermott said was a sign she needed to fix her pooch's problem.

McDermott took Chief to the Primrose Hill Veterinary Hospital in Dublin, where he was put through a five-hour plastic surgery operation to remove skin from across his neck and reposition his eyelids and eyebrows, according to SWNS. 

Basset Hound pre-eye surgery

Chief underwent surgery to pull back his eyelids to help his eyesight. (SWNS)

Chief’s veterinary surgeon Mike Woods said Chief’s condition was typical of a Basset Hound, as the dogs are known for suffering from droopy eyes that cause sight issues. 

Woods told SWNS that he performed a facelift to remove excess skin from the dog's neck — and then increased the tension of the skin from his eyelids to help with the droopy eye condition. 

"It was a long, challenging surgery, but everything went well," said the veterinary surgeon. 

Chief post-operation

Chief is shown after his surgery. The three-year-old Basset Hound underwent a surgical facelift to fix his excessively saggy skin.  (SWNS)

Woods said Chief was healing well at his three-week post-operation check-up. 

"The best news is that Chief is now visual, as he no longer has any skin folds obstructing his vision," he told SWNS. 

McDermott said Chief’s quality of life has significantly improved since the surgery. 

"He was always a happy dog who got on with life in his own way despite the problems he had — now it’s great to see him so well and for him to see us," she said. 

Chief with droopy eyes

Chief's owner told SWNS that she always knew he had big droopy eyes — but as he grew, the problem got worse.  (SWNS)

Basset Hound dogs are well-known for their large, often low-slung eyes, which can give them a mournful look, according to the American Kennel Club. 

The breed stands no higher than 14 inches high and is known for having powerful short legs, massive paws and a domed head, according to the AKC. 

The breed is also considered extremely loyal.

