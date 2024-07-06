Dog accidentally starts house fire in Colorado

A family in Colorado Springs has been temporarily displaced from their home after their dog accidentally started a fire in the early morning hours of June 26.

"On Wednesday, June 26th at 4:43 a.m. CSFD was dispatched to a possible structure fire at a home," said the Colorado Springs Fire Department in a July 2 post on their Facebook page.

"Homeowners reported to our call takers that they had experienced a fire on the stove in their home that had been extinguished by one of the homeowners," they said.

By the time the fire department arrived four minutes later, there was "no visible fire or smoke," but there was "evidence of a fire," they said.

"The male homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before crews got there but was later transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation," said the fire department, adding that nobody else – human or animal – was injured in the fire.

When the fire department looked at the security footage, they discovered a most unusual source of the fire: the family dog.

"We determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven, which had some boxes on top of it," they said.

Video posted by the department shows a large dog leaning on one of the stove's switches, which then ignites a box – starting a pretty substantial fire. (WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE.)

The homeowners told the fire department that they were woken up by their Apple HomePod, which issued a "High Heat" alert. They were then able to put out the fire before it spread past the kitchen.

"This is a good reminder to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every floor of the home, ensure all combustibles are away from your stovetop/oven, and know two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire," said the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist the homeowners while they wait for insurance to process their claims, reported local media in Colorado Springs.

"Their clothing and items in their home were ruined due to smoke damage," says the GoFundMe, which was started by a woman claiming to be the female homeowner's mother. Fox News Digital emailed the owner of the GoFundMe asking for additional comment and details.

"Their whole upstairs is now unlivable. They need help with finances due to being out of their home. Also her dogs and other animals are displaced," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Apple, and SimpliSafe for further comment.