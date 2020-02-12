New 'Frozen Land' blueprints reveal Disneyland Paris' plans for upcoming attraction: report

Bonjour, Anna and Elsa!

Disneyland Paris has released artists' renderings of its upcoming "Frozen Land” area slated to open in 2023 — meaning that in just three years’ time, fans will be melting over a real-life Arendelle kingdom so immersive that they won’t want to “let it go.”

On Monday, the unofficial Disneyland Paris fan account OutsidEars also shared two illustrated blueprints of the future attractions inspired by Disney's blockbuster "Frozen" film franchise, evidently leaked by Disneyland Paris.

According to the maps, Frozen Land will include a 7.5-acre lake based on Arendelle’s famous fjord that will host “water-based shows,” with guest seating boasting a 360-degree view of the fun, Yahoo reports.

The chilly-looking new attraction will also feature a replica of snow queen Elsa’s ice palace and a second version of the Frozen Ever After boat ride currently open at Epcot’s Norway Pavilion in Disney World, which cruises visitors through a tour of the Arendelle kingdom.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Disney theme park without friendly characters, plenty of shopping and food. Kiddos will reportedly get to meet and greet with their favorite royalty, snowmen and reindeer in designated areas, before perusing icy merchandise at a gift shop and even grabbing a bite to eat at a “Frozen”-themed restaurant.

“As part of the fully immersive land… guests will see the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle in the distance opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the center of the kingdom. The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop securing a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris,” Disney Parks Blog confirmed last year, sharing the first artists' renderings of the future Frozen Land.

When the flashy new venue finally opens, it may just feel like “for the first time in forever" that old friends Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff are back in action again.