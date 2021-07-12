Disney World reveals its 'after hours' holiday event for 2021

Walt Disney World Resort already knows what it’s going to do for the holidays.

The Disney Parks Blog updated its followers about the resort’s festive plans at each of its Orlando theme parks and venues. While each property will be outfitted with holiday décor and events, the largest will of course take place at Magic Kingdom Park, which is set to host Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours.

From Nov. 8 to Dec. 21, the park will host this four-hour ticketed event. Guests who secure their spots for the celebration will get access to more than 20 attractions with lower than usual wait times due to the "limited number of tickets" that’ll be sold.

Ticketed visitors will also be welcome to partake in character sightings and a list of holiday treats that are covered with admission, including ice cream, popcorn and bottled drinks. Additional themed meals will be sold at the event along with commemorative holiday photo opportunities through Disney PhotoPass.

Other entertainment options guests can expect to see include snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., festive lights and music, and holiday-themed overlays on park attractions while Cinderella Castle will feature holiday projections or the park’s new "Beacons of Magic" display.

At some point throughout the night, Magic Kingdom Park will dazzle guests with Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show.

Times for the Disney Very Merriest After Hours will vary depending on the park’s closing times. Some nights the event will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. while other nights the event will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.

Guests who are interested in stopping by will need to keep an eye out on Magic Kingdom’s closing schedule and social media pages or related blogs to plan their trip since tickets will go on sale next month.

Disney’s other ticketed event for Halloween, the After Hours Boo Bash at Magic Kingdom, has repeatedly sold out for dates in the fall season, according to tweets shared by fans.

Demand appears to be high after Walt Disney World Resort canceled many of its holiday events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including its 2020 Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and 2020 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

At this point in time, guests who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are not required to wear masks or social distance unless they are on public transportation at Walt Disney World Resort, according to its Experience Updates page. Non-vaccinated guests are expected to wear masks and social distance when in public unless they’re swimming or actively eating in a stationary spot.