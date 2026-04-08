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Lifestyle Newsletter

Diners blast Kelce-Mahomes steakhouse over $650 meal: 'Not good'

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ A diner's $650 tab sparks backlash over prices and service at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse.

→ Red Lobster's endless deals draw crowds, but experts warn the strategy may be dragging profits under.

→ At one of sports' most exclusive events, the shock isn't the golf — it's the unbelievably low food prices.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce wearing suits and sunglasses.

Mahomes, left, and Kelce partnered on 1587 Prime as part of their growing off-field ventures. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The hot plate

→ More tipping screens are coming to Starbucks, fueling debate over rising expectations and barista pay.

→ A decade-old egg promise is in doubt as supply shocks rattle one fast-food giant.

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Light bites

→ Foods like chocolate and cheese may boost longevity, according to new research — with some important caveats.

→ A Topo Chico drought is reshaping the beverage aisle as shoppers chase trendy hydration trends.

→ A bold bird taps on windows for snacks, charming neighbors while helping himself to free meals.

photo illustration, bottles of Topo Chico carbonated mineral water are shown on February 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois

A nationwide Topo Chico shortage has left some store shelves empty as demand for mineral water rises. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

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Quote of the week

"Well, you ain't had a good salad 'til you've had this."

→ A celebrity chef's unexpected holiday favorite shocks guests at first — then disappears from plates.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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