Diners blast Kelce-Mahomes steakhouse over $650 meal: 'Not good'

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→ A diner's $650 tab sparks backlash over prices and service at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse.

→ Red Lobster's endless deals draw crowds, but experts warn the strategy may be dragging profits under.

→ At one of sports' most exclusive events, the shock isn't the golf — it's the unbelievably low food prices.

The hot plate

→ More tipping screens are coming to Starbucks, fueling debate over rising expectations and barista pay.

→ A decade-old egg promise is in doubt as supply shocks rattle one fast-food giant.

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Light bites

→ Foods like chocolate and cheese may boost longevity, according to new research — with some important caveats.

→ A Topo Chico drought is reshaping the beverage aisle as shoppers chase trendy hydration trends.

→ A bold bird taps on windows for snacks, charming neighbors while helping himself to free meals.

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Quote of the week

"Well, you ain't had a good salad 'til you've had this."

→ A celebrity chef's unexpected holiday favorite shocks guests at first — then disappears from plates.