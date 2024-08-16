'Demure,' TikTok's latest trend, has social media users hooked on living with modesty

Being "demure" is a new trend taking over TikTok, and the new lifestyle craze has people being more mindful about the way they present themselves.

Based on what some content creators are saying, living a demure lifestyle means living modestly — and the word has gone viral, as more than 122,000 videos on TikTok include the hashtag, #demure.

Jools Lebron is a TikTok creator based in Chicago, Illinois, whose explanation video has garnered more than 23 million views. In the footage, Lebron attempts to give examples as to what it means to "act demure."

VIRAL TIKTOK TREND HAS BRIDES SHOCKING THEIR HUSBANDS WITH BRAND NEW LOOK ON WEDDING DAY

"You see how I did my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful," Lebron said.

Lebron continued, "I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work."

The term "demure" means "reserved" and "modest," according to Merriam-Webster.

TikTok users weighed in on the viral personality trend — with many saying they love using the word.

TIKTOK TREND ABOUT ‘BEING STUCK IN A FOREST’ WITH ‘A MAN OR A BEAR’ YIELDS STRATEGIC TIPS

"I can’t stop saying, ‘Very demure, very mindful,’" one user commented, while a different user said, "I love this and don’t know why…"

Another person explained how they incorporated a demure personality by saying, "Today, I grabbed a straw for my drink and told myself, ‘Very demure.’"

Another user said they were confused, commenting, "I spent my whole day thinking about whether this is serious or a joke. Not very demure or mindful of me."

COTTAGE CHEESE BAKING HACK BLOWS UP ON TIKTOK: ‘BEST IDEA I'VE EVER SEEN'

In another TikTok video, Lebron explains how to act demure when at the airport.

"You see how I walk through the airport? I don’t do a lot like these other girls. I get to my gate, and I get on the plane. I’m very cutesy, right, demure."

Other creators gave more examples of how someone can be demure.

Campbell Puckett, a content creator based in Georgia, shared her take on the trend in a TikTok video that reached more than three million views.

In the video, Puckett is shown slicing an almond croissant with a fork and knife — saying the way she’s doing it is "demure."

"You see how I eat this? I’m very modest. I’m very demure. I’m very cutesy," she said, adding, "I’m not messy. I don’t like crumbs."

Zach Jelks, a content creator who posts under the handle @undos on TikTok, also explained demure to his six million followers. One video in particular reached more than three million views after Jelks discussed a demure Chipotle order.

"Do you see how my Chipotle bowl looks edible? Do you see how you can see the contents of the bowl?" he asked.

After explaining that he doesn’t ask for sour cream on the side instead of on top of his bowl, and that he only purchased a small bag of chips, Jelks said that this is an example of being demure.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

The social media trend comes just shortly after the rise of "brat summer," which was coined by singer Charli XCX.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a TikTok video posted to her personal account, Charli XCX explained that "brat summer" is a "girl who is a little messy and likes to party."

She continued, "Maybe you do some dumb things sometimes, [someone] who like feels herself but also… maybe has a breakdown."

The pop star also described this person as someone who is "honest, blunt and volatile."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Lebron, Puckett and Jelks for comment.