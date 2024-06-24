Debate Quiz: Memorable Moments

Welcome to our second of three special Debate Quizzes from Fox News Digital ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Trump.

From a candidate who visibly checked his watch to another who asked, "Why am I here?" how many surprising moments from U.S. debate history can you remember?

Take our quiz below! App users: click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which candidate famously checked his watch during a debate —&nbsp;and later admitted he was probably counting down the minutes until it ended?</h3><ul><li>Bob Dole</li><li>George H.W. Bush</li><li>Michael Dukakis</li><li>Ross Perot</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Walter Mondale told rival Gary Hart in a 1984 primary debate, "When I hear your new ideas, I'm reminded of that ad." Which ad?</h3><ul><li>"Where's the beef?"</li><li>"Tastes great! Less filling!"</li><li>"Gimme a break! Gimme a break!"</li><li>"I've fallen and I can't get up!"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which president backed out of a debate because a third-party challenger, John Anderson, was also invited?</h3><ul><li>Gerald Ford</li><li>Jimmy Carter</li><li>Ronald Reagan</li><li>George H.W. Bush</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which vice presidential candidate memorably gave an opening statement asking, "Who am I? Why am I here?"</h3><ul><li>Lloyd Bentsen</li><li>Geraldine Ferraro</li><li>Dan Quayle</li><li>James Stockdale</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The "'binders full of women' are real," The Washington Post wrote in 2017. Which candidate said the viral phrase?</h3><ul><li>John Kerry</li><li>John McCain</li><li>Mitt Romney</li><li>Sarah Palin</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In an early TV moment, Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Chase Smith debated as surrogates for which two presidential candidates?</h3><ul><li>Franklin D. Roosevelt and Thomas Dewey</li><li>Harry S. Truman and Thomas Dewey</li><li>Dwight D. Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson</li><li>John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One 2008 primary candidate told Hillary Clinton, "You're likable enough." Who was it?</h3><ul><li>Joe Biden</li><li>John Edwards</li><li>Barack Obama</li><li>Bill Richardson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Recent debates have been especially contentious. Which candidate told a rival, "Will you shut up?"</h3><ul><li>Joe Biden to Donald Trump</li><li>Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton</li><li>Ted Cruz to Marco Rubio</li><li>Chris Christie to Vivek Ramaswamy</li></ul></section>

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Did you catch yesterday's quiz on famous debate quotes? Try it here!

Check back on Thursday for our third Debate Quiz, and to see all our quizzes, click here. Thanks for playing!