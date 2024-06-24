Debate Quiz: Memorable Moments

Welcome to our second of three special Debate Quizzes from Fox News Digital ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Trump.
From a candidate who visibly checked his watch to another who asked, "Why am I here?" how many surprising moments from U.S. debate history can you remember?
Take our quiz below! App users: click here.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Did you catch yesterday's quiz on famous debate quotes? Try it here!
Check back on Thursday for our third Debate Quiz, and to see all our quizzes, click here. Thanks for playing!