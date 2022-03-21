Crimes of Bill Cosby, David Berkowitz exposed in new season of Fox Nation's 'The Fuhrman Diaries'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fox Nation series "The Fuhrman Diaries" is back for season seven with an all-new line-up of America’s most infamous crimes.

Host Mark Fuhrman, a former LAPD detective and a Fox News crime expert, provides an insider's perspective on five of the nation’s biggest cases, including the Jonestown massacre and sitcom star-turned-sexual predator Bill Cosby.

Cosby — at one time considered by millions to be "America’s dad" — was revealed later to be a sex offender and a rapist after spending decades in the Hollywood limelight.

FOX NATION REVEALS JIMMY HOFFA COULD BE BURIED UNDER NJ BRIDGE AS SEARCH CONTINUES

Fuhrman shares his own perspectives on Cosby in episode four.

"I learned that Cosby was not a well-liked person," the host shared.

"Did he use his sense of humor to disarm people to get them to … be in a position where he can actually move in and drug them? I would say, yes."

"People described him as a mean and vicious businessman while others cautioned, ‘Don’t let him near any woman you care about.’"

Fuhrman suggested that Cosby's game was to build up a comedic facade in order to gain access to his victims.

The new season of the series, now available for streaming, begins with the November 1978 Jonestown murder, which left 900 cult members dead in a murder-suicide massacre.

Fuhrman tackles the age-old question: Could this have been prevented?

A lesser-known case follows in episode two that changed the tactics of police departments across the nation.

The "Onion Field" case made an example of how officers can be easily overpowered — so why in modern times is law enforcement structure still lacking?

‘THE FUHRMAN DIARIES’ REVEALS EXCLUSIVE DETAILS ON THE DISAPPEARANCE OF NATALEE HOLLOWAY

Convicted serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, also known as "The Confession Killer," fessed up to more than 600 murders, but the Texas Rangers on the case were being lied to, most likely. Fuhrman questions Lucas' motives in episode three.

The final episode of the season zones in on New York City serial killer David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam.

The killer who confessed to murdering eight people spurred the largest manhunt in city history — but Fuhrman isn't too sure he acted alone.

Season seven of "The Fuhrman Diaries" is available now for streaming on Fox Nation.

