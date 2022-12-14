Cozy Mother's Day gifts for 2023: Fluffy robes to scented candles and more

This Mother's Day, consider giving the gift of rest and relaxation with these presents that are meant to enjoy at home.

With pillows, candles, bath soaks, slippers and more, there are many options below for the mom who's a cozy connoisseur.

See 10 ideas below.

3 MOTHER'S DAY CRAFTS IDEAS FROM TIKTOK, PLUS HOW TO PULL THEM OFF

NolahMattress.com Nolah Bamboo Throw, $149

This breathable and soft blanket has a fleece-like feel.

Available in a white color with a funny carrying case that says "I’d rather be sleeping," the recipient can curl up on the couch or in bed with this blanket.

Note: This throw comes in one size only – 50" x 60".

Opopop.com Opopop Discovery Collection, $44.99

Enjoy a movie marathon with mom while you share a bowl of freshly-popped popcorn on the couch.

This tasty gift set from Opopop includes six sachets of three limited-edition flavors: Salty Caramel, Cocoa Mint and Fancy Butter, plus a test pouch (lightly salted).

Bonus: This set comes with a reusable silicone microwave popping bowl to enjoy for many blissful popcorn sessions to come.

MOTHER'S DAY GIFT IDEA: ETERNAL ROSES AND KEEPSAKE BOUQUETS

DrinkDona.com, $10-$60

Dona, a Brooklyn-based, female-founded tea brand, offers a variety of loose-leaf teas, spices and subscriptions.

Gift cards are also available for the mom who likes to unwind at the end of the long day.

Wayfair.com Viking Black + Copper Tea Kettle, $89.99

Speaking of a piping hot mug of tea, how about upgrading mom's tea kettle game?

This tea kettle from Viking is not only a beaut to behold, but also highly practical with features like a one-touch spout with a heat-resistant silicone cover, a melodic whistle when the water is ready and an albumin core embedded in the stainless steel base for fast and even heating.

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEAS FOR GRANDMOTHERS

ShopMiliMili.com MiliMili Women's Sleep Romper, $140

For a daughter, mother, sister, aunt or female friend, consider splurging on this stretchy and soft romper.

Designed with soft bamboo-rayon jersey, the romper boasts adjustable shoulder straps and pocket.

You can choose from three different designs including a floral print, banana print and blue hue.

SheetsGiggles.com Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Sheets, $97-$159.95

MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS THAT LAST A LOT LONGER THAN FLOWERS OR CHOCOLATE

These sheets are made with sustainable eucalyptus and come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillow case or cases depending on what size you order for a good night's sleep.

OaktownSpiceShop.com Oaktown Spice Shop Spicy Cocoa Gift Box, from $18.75

With every purchase at Oaktown Spice Shop, you’ll be supporting a family-owned small business in California, helmed by husband-and-wife team John Beaver and Erica Perez, whose stores were named among the top 10 spice shops in the world by Food & Wine Magazine.

The site offers spice gift boxes for the special woman in your life. Some picks to consider: Lake Merrit BBQ Gift Box featuring "garlicky and earthy" rubs, the Popcorn Gift Box, the Baker's Delight Gift Box or the Avocado Toast Gift Box.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Soulo.co Soulo Starter Kit, $80

Got a bath enthusiast on your Mother's Day shopping list?

This gift idea consists of three different bath soaks and three different candles.

Just add a book and chocolate and mom will have the ultimate recipe for relaxation.

JCPenney.com Liz Claiborne Womens Long Sleeve Long Length Plush Robe, $31.99

This fleece option for women from Liz Claiborne boasts a self-tie belt and side-slip pockets.

The robe is currently on sale and comes in a range of colors and patterns.

Sanuk.com Sanuk Cozy Vibe Low SM Slipper, $85

Sanuk slippers—available in both men’s and women's versions— have sugar mat outsoles that are suitable if mom is grabbing the mail or a package outside of her front door.

These "soft and comfortable" slippers are made from natural and high-quality recycled materials, according to Sanuk. They also are available in different styles.