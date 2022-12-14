Expand / Collapse search
Cozy Mother's Day gifts for 2023: Fluffy robes to scented candles and more

Mother's Day 2023: Last-minute gifts to help mom relax because she deserves it

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Celebrate Mother's Day with these trending tech gifts for Moms Video

Celebrate Mother's Day with these trending tech gifts for Moms

The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson shares the hot and trending tech gifts for Mother's Day.

This Mother's Day, consider giving the gift of rest and relaxation with these presents that are meant to enjoy at home. 

With pillows, candles, bath soaks, slippers and more, there are many options below for the mom who's a cozy connoisseur.

See 10 ideas below.

cozy holiday gift split

Help keep mom cozy and comfortable this Mother's Day 2023 with an assortment of gifts ranging from a spice gift set, teas, scented candles and much more. (Kristen Loken Photography/Dona/Soulo.co)

NolahMattress.com Nolah Bamboo Throw, $149

nolah bamboo throw blanket

Encourage mom to curl up with this blanket by Nolah Mattress. (nolahmattress.com)

This breathable and soft blanket has a fleece-like feel. 

Available in a white color with a funny carrying case that says "I’d rather be sleeping," the recipient can curl up on the couch or in bed with this blanket. 

Note: This throw comes in one size only – 50" x 60". 

Opopop.com Opopop Discovery Collection, $44.99

popcorn holiday collection

Pop on a movie and watch with your mom or mother figure as you snack on the this popcorn movie treat by Opopop. (Opopop )

Enjoy a movie marathon with mom while you share a bowl of freshly-popped popcorn on the couch.

This tasty gift set from Opopop includes six sachets of three limited-edition flavors: Salty Caramel, Cocoa Mint and Fancy Butter, plus a test pouch (lightly salted).

Bonus: This set comes with a reusable silicone microwave popping bowl to enjoy for many blissful popcorn sessions to come.

DrinkDona.com, $10-$60

dona comfort kit

After a long day, unwind with a cup of tea from DrinkDona.com (Dona)

Dona, a Brooklyn-based, female-founded tea brand, offers a variety of loose-leaf teas, spices and subscriptions.

Gift cards are also available for the mom who likes to unwind at the end of the long day.

Wayfair.com Viking Black + Copper Tea Kettle, $89.99  

wayfair viking culinary

Make a hot cup of tea with this modern and practical tea kettle by Viking Culinary. (Viking Culinary)

Speaking of a piping hot mug of tea, how about upgrading mom's tea kettle game?

This tea kettle from Viking is not only a beaut to behold, but also highly practical with features like a one-touch spout with a heat-resistant silicone cover, a melodic whistle when the water is ready and an albumin core embedded in the stainless steel base for fast and even heating.

ShopMiliMili.com MiliMili Women's Sleep Romper, $140

women's sleep romper

This silky onesie from MiliMili's Sleep Romper is made from bamboo-rayon jersey. (MiliMili)

For a daughter, mother, sister, aunt or female friend, consider splurging on this stretchy and soft romper.

Designed with soft bamboo-rayon jersey, the romper boasts adjustable shoulder straps and pocket.

You can choose from three different designs including a floral print, banana print and blue hue.

SheetsGiggles.com Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Sheets, $97-$159.95

gray eucalyptus sheets and giggles

Get cozy in bed with the sheets by Sheets & Giggles that come in a multitude of colors and patterns. (Sheets & Giggles)

These sheets are made with sustainable eucalyptus and come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillow case or cases depending on what size you order for a good night's sleep.

OaktownSpiceShop.com Oaktown Spice Shop Spicy Cocoa Gift Box, from $18.75

spicy cocoa gift box

Various spice gift box by Oaktown Spice Shop are available on OaktownSpiceShop.com and start around $18.75. (Kristen Loken Photography)

With every purchase at Oaktown Spice Shop, you’ll be supporting a family-owned small business in California, helmed by husband-and-wife team John Beaver and Erica Perez, whose stores were named among the top 10 spice shops in the world by Food & Wine Magazine.

The site offers spice gift boxes for the special woman in your life. Some picks to consider: Lake Merrit BBQ Gift Box featuring "garlicky and earthy" rubs, the Popcorn Gift Box, the Baker's Delight Gift Box or the Avocado Toast Gift Box.

Soulo.co Soulo Starter Kit, $80 

soulo starter kit

Help your "self-care" enthusiasts by gifting them with a starter kit by Soulo which includes two bath soaks and two candles. (Soulo.co)

Got a bath enthusiast on your Mother's Day shopping list?

This gift idea consists of three different bath soaks and three different candles.

Just add a book and chocolate and mom will have the ultimate recipe for relaxation.

JCPenney.com Liz Claiborne Womens Long Sleeve Long Length Plush Robe, $31.99

liz claiborne robes

Snuggle up with a brand-new luxury robe designed by Liz Claiborne sold at JCPenney. (JCPenney)

This fleece option for women from Liz Claiborne boasts a self-tie belt and side-slip pockets.

The robe is currently on sale and comes in a range of colors and patterns. 

Sanuk.com Sanuk Cozy Vibe Low SM Slipper, $85

sanuk cozy slipper

Keep feet comfortable with these wool-lined, sugar mat outsole slippers by Sanuk. (SANUK)

Sanuk slippers—available in both men’s and women's versions— have sugar mat outsoles that are suitable if mom is grabbing the mail or a package outside of her front door.

These "soft and comfortable" slippers are made from natural and high-quality recycled materials, according to Sanuk. They also are available in different styles.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.