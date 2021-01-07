TikTokers are turning Ugg boots into slippers in latest fashion trend

Ugg boots are getting a new life thanks to the latest TikTok trend.

Teens and young adults have been cutting up their old boots and turning them into slippers, according to several videos that have gone viral on the app.

In October, TikToker Abby J shared a video of herself snipping excess material from a used pair of Ugg boots.

"These babies are all kinds of jacked up, they’re 7 years old. But instead of throwing them out I’m going to cut them up and see if I can reuse them," she explained in her instructional video, which shows her carefully cutting along the seams so it looks more like a loafer.

With more than 815,600 views under that clip and Abby J’s 2 million followers, it appears her video has inspired a large number of copycats.

Several other videos can be seen when typing in "Ugg boot slippers" into the TikTok search bar. Likewise, the hashtag #UggSlippers has more than 7.7 million views while #UggBoots has 5.7 million views.

Long before the do-it-yourself Ugg slipper trend made its way to TikTok, YouTubers and Pinterest users had shared tutorials on how to transform Ugg boots into something new. These creative posts don’t appear to have the same pull TikTok has, which is said to have more than 100 million active users in the U.S.

Although Ugg has a dedicated line of slippers, the re-purposeful trends seem to be a fit for Millennials and Gen Z, who are said to be big on saving money and recycling.

The trendy brand generally uses sheepskin for its products, which has contributed to the premium pricing.

Classic Ugg boots cost between $140 and $200 for women and between $150 and $170 for men, according to current listings on Ugg.com.

Meanwhile, Ugg slippers can cost anywhere from $80 to $250 depending on size, color, material and the gender it is chosen for.

