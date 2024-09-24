Expand / Collapse search
Get spooky with the Stanley Halloween collection

Stanley has different spooky bottles in classic lime green, orange and black

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Drink your favorite drinks from your new spooky Stanley. 

Stanley has released dozens of collections for every season and partnership they can think of, and Halloween is no different! Stanley comes through with its own unique color and pattern collection that will help you celebrate fall, Halloween and everything spooky in style.

To see all of Stanley’s spooky tumblers and coffee mugs, check out the full Halloween collection and fall collection

STANLEY LAUNCHES BARBIE DREAM COLLECTION IN 30OZ AND 40OZ QUENCHERS

The Halloween quencher: $50

Stanley's newest spooky tumbler glows in the dark. 

Stanley’s newest 40 oz. Halloween quencher is every spooky season lover’s dream. It comes in a black finish with textured spiderwebs throughout. The lid and the famous Stanley logo both glow in the dark for added spookiness. The cup officially launches on October 4th. 

The neon quencher: $45

A neon green Stanley is perfect for the Halloween season. 

The neon series of Stanley’s quenchers come in a variety of colors, two of which are perfect for the spooky season. You can choose from neon orange or green, both with black lids.

STANLEY LAUNCHES NEW LOVESHACKFANCY TUMBLER COLLECTION: GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’RE SOLD OUT

Black 2.0 quencher: $45

Classic black goes with everything fall related. 

If everything else in your life is adorned in black for Halloween, it’s only right that your Stanley is too. Stanley’s black 2.0 quencher is the classic 40 oz. bottle in solid black. You can also choose from the 64, 30, 20 and 14 oz. sizes.

Black 2.0 cross bottle: $75

Get your workouts in and stay hydrated while showing off your spooky spirit. 

All those fall runs, hikes or walks all require a water bottle for you to stay hydrated. You can customize your bottle for the spooky season with the new black 2.0 cross bottle. It’s designed with a hanging strap so you can easily wear it across your body without it becoming too heavy. The lid is leakproof, and it’s guaranteed to keep your water ice-cold for up to 12 hours.

Black chrome slim bottle: $30

All the fun of a giant Stanley in a much smaller package. 

Stanley enthusiasts who want to switch out their quencher for a more compact water bottle will appreciate the black chrome slim bottle. It’s just 20 oz. with a sleek chrome finish on the top. The bottle easily comes apart in three pieces for easy cleaning, and it’s BPA-free.

The pumpkin spice quencher: $45

Take pumpkin spice to the next level with this new Stanley. 

Pumpkin spice season is here, and Stanley has got you covered with the pumpkin spice quencher. This tumbler comes in a soft orange color, reminiscent of everyone's favorite fall drink. 

The almond rose quencher: $45

Celebrate the neutrals of fall with this quencher. 

Do you prefer neutrals during the fall? The almond rose quencher is your perfect match. It's elegant and comes in the classic 40 oz. size, perfect for staying hydrated during the fall months.

Stanley x Pendleton classic bottle: $59.50

Go plaid for fall this year with a Stanley x Pendleton crossover. 

Buffalo plaid is a classic sign that fall is here. The Stanley x Pendleton classic bottle is one of Stanley's classic thermoses that'll keep your drinks hot for hours and it comes in a stylish plaid. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

The fall refresh quencher: $45

Get in the fall spirit with these fall-inspired Stanleys.

Stanley's fall quencher collection comes in a variety of different hues, including a light pink, three different brown shades and a speckled black. These colors celebrate the subtlety of fall but provide the classic 40 oz. quencher everyone loves. 

