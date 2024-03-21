Catching Zzz's: 5 Amazon buys that could help you sleep better at night

An estimated 50 million to 70 million Americans have ongoing or chronic sleep disorders, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The inability to fall asleep or stay asleep can be detrimental to our overall health and well-being, so it may come as no surprise that thousands of products are purported to help us sleep better.

But which ones are worth the money?

Read on for five personal care products that might help you achieve a better night’s sleep.

You can find all of these items on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

TheraICE Sleep Mask and Cooling Gel

NIDRA Tart Cherry by Leafy Organics

Reveka Skincare Tea Treat and Peppermint Body Bar

Treefrog Topical Pain Relief

Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set

TheraICE Sleep Mask and Cooling Gel, $24.95, Amazon

For a better night's rest, consider blocking out light with an eye mask.

This one-of-a-kind sleep mask offers cooling relief and comforting warmth, enhancing your sleep experience based on your preference, according to the Amazon description of the product.

It is also perfectly weighted to provide a gentle, soothing pressure — which claims to assist in faster sleep induction and better sleep quality.

NIDRA Tart Cherry by Leefy Organics, $33.00, Amazon

Instead of taking sleeping pills or a melatonin supplement, try this NIDRA Tart Cherry.

Cherries are a natural source of melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles).

Studies have shown that consuming tart cherry juice could elevate melatonin levels in the body, which might promote better sleep, according to Texas Health Resources.

Before bedtime, consider trying a few drops of the tart cherry supplement by Leefy Organics, a product that's made in the U.S.

Reveka Skincare Tea Tree and Peppermint Body Bar, $38.97, Amazon

A hot bath can be a great way to unwind and make you nice and sleepy before you turn in for the night.

Reveka's soap contains magnesium chloride, which not only promotes restful sleep (according to the National Sleep Foundation), but also tissue repair and muscle recovery.

In addition, it soothes skin and helps alleviate common skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Treefrog Topical Pain Relief, $39.99, Amazon

One cause of restless sleep? Muscle aches and pains.

Developed in the rainforests of Costa Rica, Treefrog is a plant-based gel that absorbs quickly, is non-greasy and has a clean scent, so you can drift off to dreamland pain-free.

Just rub it on before bed to reap its slumber-inducing benefits.

Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set, $19.94, Amazon

There have been several studies on the benefits of essential oils like lavender to help you sleep and even cure insomnia.

So-called "aroma intervention" can be easily done by plugging in a diffuser and allowing the oils to permeate the air around you.

This affordable set makes it easy because it includes the diffuser and 10 therapeutic oil blends.