Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Couple pays off $190K in student loans

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sherman and Cristina Merricks after paying off $203,000 of debt. Of that, $190,000 was student loan debt. 

Sherman and Cristina Merricks after paying off $203,000 of debt. Of that, $190,000 was student loan debt.  (The Merricks Family)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If you don't already get this newsletter in your email, please subscribe here.

‘GET A BUDGET’ - Sherman and Cristina Merricks paid off $190,000 in student loan debt in just 27 months. Here’s how they did it. Continue reading…

‘OFF TO SEE THE WIZARD’ - To celebrate the late Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, the iconic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" returns to theaters this month. Continue reading… 

STAMP OF APPROVAL - Former first lady Nancy Reagan was recently honored with a new "Forever Stamp" from the U.S. Postal Service. Here’s when it will be available. Continue reading… 

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled its new Nancy Reagan Forever stamp on Monday, June 6, 2022, celebrating the life of the former first lady. 

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled its new Nancy Reagan Forever stamp on Monday, June 6, 2022, celebrating the life of the former first lady.  (US Postal Service)

FINDING GOD - In his new book, evangelist and best-selling author Greg Laurie details how John Lennon came to Jesus. Continue reading… 

‘CAN’T THANK HIM ENOUGH’ - A restaurant worker in Massachusetts received a lottery ticket as a tip. Here’s how much she won. Continue reading… 

‘VERY STRONG FISH’ - A fisherman in Texas caught a record-breaking 64-pound smallmouth buffalo earlier this year. Continue reading…

Cassady Douglas, 29, of Austin, Texas, caught this 64-pound smallmouth buffalo in Lady Bird Lake. 

Cassady Douglas, 29, of Austin, Texas, caught this 64-pound smallmouth buffalo in Lady Bird Lake.  (Cassady Douglas)

VALUE OF NOSTALGIA - Your old VHS tapes could be worth a lot of money, depending on their rarity and condition. Continue reading… 

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO … - Maine mariner Captain Hanson Gregory gave us the donut. Here’s his delicious story. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - Try this Granny-style Sicilian pie from Artichoke Basille's Pizza. Try the recipe…

Artichoke Basille's Pizza says its 'Authentic Granny-Style Sicilian Pie' recipe is sure to please people who like the crispiness of thin crust 'grandma-style' pizzas, but also enjoy the doughy thickness that's often found in Sicilian-style pizzas.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza says its 'Authentic Granny-Style Sicilian Pie' recipe is sure to please people who like the crispiness of thin crust 'grandma-style' pizzas, but also enjoy the doughy thickness that's often found in Sicilian-style pizzas. (Artichoke Basille's Pizza)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.
FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus