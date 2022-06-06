Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts restaurant worker receives $2K winning lottery ticket as tip: report

Shirley Rose, a Kowloon Restaurant employee, was filling in for a coworker when she received the lucky tip

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A worker at a Massachusetts restaurant got a massive tip last month when a customer bought her a winning lottery ticket, according to reports.

Shirley Rose, 79, works at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, manning the Keno lottery game counter.

Rose wasn’t originally scheduled to work on Friday, May 27, but she agreed to fill in for a coworker, according to Boston 25 News. 

While she was working, a customer named Eddie reportedly asked to buy two $10 Keno tickets, one for him and one for Rose, the station reported.

According to CBS Boston, the man asked Rose to pick the numbers. She chose 4, 6, 17, 18 and 79, using two important birth dates and her age, CBS Boston reported.

About 20 minutes after she put the numbers in the computer, she went back to check if the numbers had "hit," Rose told Boston 25 News. 

"Sure enough, it did, and it was over $600, because it told me: ‘Do not cash,’" Rose told Boston 25 News. "You can’t cash anything over $600. You have to go to the Lottery Commission."

An employee at Kowloon Restaurant recently received a winning $2,000 lottery ticket as a tip.

An employee at Kowloon Restaurant recently received a winning $2,000 lottery ticket as a tip. (iStock)

According to Boston 25 News, Rose checked the lottery app on her phone, where she discovered the two tickets had won $2,000 each

"We were like, ‘Oh, my god,’" Rose told the station.

According to CBS Boston, Eddie had some additional luck on Friday with the birth of his grandson

Rose told Boston 25 News that she’s grateful for Eddie’s generosity. 

"He definitely is special, and there’s something about him… I can’t thank him enough," Rose told the station. "It gives you hope that there’s more people like him in this world than there are the bad guys."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kowloon Restaurant for comment.

