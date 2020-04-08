Coronavirus: Peloton cancels live classes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sorry, cyclers.

Peloton has canceled production of its live, online classes at its New York and London studios through the end of the month, after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

The exclusive exercise bike and fitness company announced on Monday that it will no longer livestream classes from the two studios during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis. On April 3, Peloton told subscribers that a Big Apple employee had tested positive for the viral disease, The Verge reports.

Though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered nonessential businesses to temporarily close in March, Peloton received permission to continue filming a limited amount of live studio classes so members could keep spinning at home.

The Peloton employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is now self-isolating, according to The Verge. Anyone who they may have been in contact with is also under quarantine.

While the studios remain closed, Peloton will continue adding “new, pre-recorded content” to the company’s official app, which costs $12.99 per month to subscribe, per Reuters.

“In the interim, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” Peloton said of their larger response to the pandemic.

Peloton has pledged $1 million to its Bike and Tread members by offering “two months of membership fees for those in need,” they said in the Monday statement. It was not immediately clear who will be receiving the funds, or how they will be distributed.

A spokesperson for Peloton was not immediately available to offer further comment on the news.

The pricey exercise bikes start at $2,245, with more inclusive packages retailing for as much as $2,694. The Peloton Membership, which gives users access to on-demand and live classes, costs an additional $39 per month.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.