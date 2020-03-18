Los Angeles restaurant, facing coronavirus shutdown, sells taco emergency kit with 4 rolls of toilet paper

This taco joint knows what people need.

A restaurant in California is taking a unique approach to serving customers after the city ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and focus on take-out and delivery orders. Aside from just supplying their customers with food, the restaurant is also providing them with another item necessary for survival.

Toilet paper.

Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles, Calif., debuted its new "emergency taco kit" on Instagram, dubbing it "a true Angeleno survival pack during these crazy and uncertain times." The kit includes five pounds of roasted chicken, another five pounds of carne asada, a quart of red salsa, a quart of green salsa, tortillas, onions, cilantro, and rice and beans. It also includes 30 eggs and, most importantly, four rolls of toilet paper.

Customers can get all of this for $150.

The restaurant's owner, Brittney Valles, was inspired to start selling the emergency kit due to concerns over her own mother going out to get emergency supplies and then getting infected, The New York Post reports.

The restaurant reportedly sold 74 of these kits by Tuesday morning. Valles added that she's now considering creating a cold brew coffee kit to sell at one of her other vendor locations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to order bars and restaurants to close on a statewide level, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered bars and restaurants within the city to cease dine-in service through at least March 31. Those establishments will be able to provide takeout and delivery options.