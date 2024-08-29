6 cooking essentials you need for game day

Whether you're gathered around the big screen with your friends or cheering while relaxing on the couch, the right culinary tools are crucial to making your meal as victorious as the team you're supporting.

Certain cooking essentials make all your game day favorites easy to cook and incredibly tasty. From slow-cooked chili in a Crock-Pot to perfectly charred burgers on the grill, these gadgets will give you a meal to remember while you’re cheering on your favorite teams.

A slow cooker slowly roasts your meals until they’re tender and delicious. A Crock-Pot from Amazon or Walmart provides seven quarts of cooking space and three cooking modes, allowing you to select how long you want your meal to cook.

As its name suggests, an Instant Pot cooks food quickly. You can make chili in 20 minutes, ribs in 45 and wings in about 30 minutes. Just turn on the pot when your guests arrive, and your food will be ready in time for kick-off. Both Amazon and Walmart sell Instant the pots in different sizes and colors.

Your house is sure to be the one everyone gathers at for games if you’re cooking your food with a smoker. Smokers come in different sizes and shapes, and they cook meat until it’s ready to fall off the bone.

Walmart has a vertical smoker that’s easy to use and compact. Amazon has a larger smoker that’s similar to a grill. It can cook up to 31 burgers, three chickens and four racks of ribs.

Air fryers can fry your food, but in a healthier way. You can make fries, wings and more using a little bit of olive or vegetable oil. Ninja Kitchen sells an air fryer with a five-quart capacity that fits up to four pounds of fries. You can get a slightly smaller, four-quart air fryer from Amazon if you don’t want your fryer to take up as much space.

Go with a classic for game day and grill all your food. After all, there’s nothing like a good burger or hot dog straight from the grill. You can upgrade your grill setup without spending much when you get a grill from Walmart. Get a three-burner grill with a side burner on sale for less than $200. Lowe's also has a propane grill currently on sale.

A griddler comes in handy whether you’re at a tailgating party or just want to make a couple of quick burgers in your kitchen. It’s essentially a small grill that’s mobile and electric. Amazon and Cuisanart sell reputable griddlers that are affordable.