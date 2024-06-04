Make gourmet meals in the wild with these 7 camp cooking options

Although the smell of bacon cooking while camping is arguably one of the best smells, anything you cook out in the woods is going to taste amazing, assuming you have the right means to cook it.

Everyone has a different preference when it comes to cooking outdoors. Some people prefer to stick with a grill, while others keep it simple and cook over an open fire. Here are seven cooking options any type of camper will love. Get some of these items ASAP if you’re an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

NOMAD makes a variety of grills and smokers that are compact and easy to take camping. Cabela’s has a charcoal grill that folds open and has a grate you place over the hot coals for easy cooking. You can get an even smaller portable propane grill that folds out into a small cooktop from Amazon.

Blackstones are the king of camping cookware. If you camp frequently with large parties, or even if it’s just you, you can cook a five-star meal on a Blackstone griddle. They’re durable, propane grills that can cook anything with ease.

Grab a small two-burner Blackstone from Lowe's or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A propane camping stove is a simple two-burner stove you connect a small can of propane to. They easily fold up and don’t take up much room, perfect for campers who carry in their equipment.

For anyone traveling light, this propane stove from Amazon is a single burner that simply attaches to the top of a can of propane. Dick’s Sporting Goods also has a two-burner camping stove that provides a little more cooking space.

A Dutch oven is often a giant cast iron pot with a lid you can either set on top of hot coals or a grate over the fire. They’re fire-safe and can cook just about anything. Amazon has a five-quart Dutch oven for less than $100. Walmart has the same Dutch oven for even cheaper.

A simple fire grate can be popped up over any campfire, and you can cook right on the surface. These grates are typically made of metal or cast iron, so they’re durable and easy to cook on, just like your grill at home.

Amazon has a grate that can be staked into the ground and adjusted depending on the height of the flames. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a grate that folds out over the top of a firepit or open fire.

If you want to keep your grill setup even when camping, a camping grill with attachable legs can do exactly that. This Coleman propane grill from Camping World is a small grill with a fold-out side table. Coleman also has bigger models of their camping grills on their site.

Camp cooking at its simplest involves a cast iron skillet and an open fire. Cast iron pans are designed to withstand heat and make cooking and clean-up easy. Lodge is an American-made brand that is built to last. Both Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods sell Lodge cast iron pans.