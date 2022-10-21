Comedian John Crist beats cancel culture, is out with new book called 'Delete That'

Comedian John Crist has just released a new book about cancel culture called "Delete That" and how he’s returning to the stage — and the book is already a bestseller.

Crist joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss the new book and the importance of addressing some of the mistakes he’s made.

He discussed his childhood and the way in which he was brought up, causing him to use those aspects of himself for comedy.

"I grew up in the south, my dad’s a preacher, I used to work at Chick-fil-A — I was homeschooled," said Crist, a native of rural Georgia.

Crist explained that being a comedian is his life — and that he takes his own situations and turns them into comedy.

In 2019, however, Crist was "canceled" because of accusations of sexual harassment.

That ultimately caused him to cancel his comedy tour and his Netflix special — and to postpone the publication of his book.

After a few years of working on himself — Crist is back.

His new full book's full title is "Delete That: (and Other Failed Attempts to Look Good Online)."

It takes a deep dive into his life and some of the mistakes he’s made in the past.

Crist said there are "good things about ourselves [and] bad things about ourselves."

The comedian went on to read an excerpt from his book.

"Although Christian culture typically lags behind mainstream culture in most areas, we were totally out in front of the mainstream when it comes to this whole idea of canceling people," he said in the book.

How so?

"I am confident that Jesus himself would struggle to avoid the judgmental tsk-tsks of Christianity’s supposed army of online defenders," Crist added.

He went on to say, "Long hair? Sandals? Handing out with drunks, prostitutes and sinners? If he were alive today, he’d be the first guy canceled."

Added Crist — "Oh wait, he already was."

Crist told cohost Brian Kilmeade during the "Fox & Friends" interview that "funny" can be a part of life — and it’s OK to poke fun even at Christianity.

Crist's new book "Delete That" has just been published by Crown Forum on Oct. 18, 2022.

He writes in the intro, "Even if you don't learn anything from this book, even if you don't laugh once, at least it's nice to feel superior to anyone who's on their phone right now. I'd call that a win, and we're only one paragraph in."

In 2022, Crist released his second special called "What are We Doing" on YouTube.

He also has a weekly podcast called "Net Positive."