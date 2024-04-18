Columbia University's former president Dwight Eisenhower warned WWII horrors against Jews would be forgotten

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
IKE'S HAUNTING REMINDER – Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, a five-star general, spent five years as president of Columbia University, yet many appear to have forgotten his WWII-era warnings about rampant antisemitism. Continue reading...
OUT OF THIS WORLD – A rare star explosion that's to occur sometime in 2024 is expected to be a "once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity," according to NASA officials. Continue reading...
FUNNY FINDS – The Uber Lost & Found Index is revealing 26 unusual items that U.S. passengers reported as lost — from a toupee to live spiders, a pet turtle and more. Continue reading...
SPRING DOG GEAR – From collapsible food bowls to a fun ball launcher, check out these items if you're looking to treat your pup this spring season. All choices are available on Amazon. Continue reading...
CHASING WAVES – Griff Jenkins, a national correspondent for Fox News, reveals the most adventurous thing he's ever done — and what surfing has taught him. Continue reading...
RECIPE WITH HEART – In honor of Passover, a New York-based author is offering a brisket recipe from her book titled, "Food, Hope & Resilience: Authentic Recipes and Remarkable Stories from Holocaust Survivors." The dish was originally owned by a Holocaust survivor who shared it with Hersh. Continue reading...
IN BLOOM – Here's a tour of five spectacular springtime botanical gardens across five different time zones in America, from the Florida coast to the mountains of Hawaii. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
