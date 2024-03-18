Passover brisket: Holocaust survivor's recipe holds 'special significance' amid Jewish holiday

Passover begins Monday, April 22, as members of the Jewish faith gather to commemorate the Israelites' freedom from slavery by God in Egypt.

In honor of the holiday, June Hersh, a New York-based author, is offering a brisket recipe from her book titled, "Food, Hope & Resilience: Authentic Recipes and Remarkable Stories from Holocaust Survivors."

The dish was originally owned by Judith Ginsburg, a Holocaust survivor who shared it with Hersh.

"Born in Lida, Poland, Judith was first ghettoized, then escaped a march to fight alongside Russian partisans in the woods," Hersh said of Ginsburg, who died in 2021.

"After a short time, she joined the Bielski Brigade of partisans depicted in the acclaimed film, 'Defiance.' These partisans saved over 1,200 Jews and survived deep in the woods of Poland until they were liberated."

"This recipe reflects her Ashkenazi style of cooking and is a straightforward, savory brisket to be enjoyed anytime," Hersh added.

"It has special significance at Passover, a holiday that celebrates freedom and renewal."

For this recipe, Hersh points out that you can use any cut of brisket — but do consider the second cut, which includes the top fatty layer of mouth-watering goodness.

"You’ll trim it before serving, but that extra layer assures a juicy brisket," she said.

Holocaust survivor Judith Ginsburg’s brisket recipe, reprinted from Hersh's book

Makes 8 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 4 hours

Ingredients

For the brisket

1 (5-to-6 pound) brisket (2nd cut preferred, 1st cut/flat can be used)

Kosher salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of paprika

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

1 pound of carrots (about 5-6), peeled and cut into chunks

6 medium onions (about 2 pounds), cut into large chunks

8-10 cloves of garlic (look for heavy closed bulbs), coarsely chopped

For the sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can of condensed tomato soup

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Rub the brisket generously with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Place it in a covered roasting pan with the carrots, onions, garlic and ½ cup of water. Cover and roast until fork tender, about 4 hours, checking on the brisket every hour to see if additional water is needed to prevent the meat from scorching. When the meat is done, remove it from the roasting pan and thinly slice it against the grain. To make the sauce, stir into the pan ½ cup of water, the can of soup, ketchup, brown sugar and vinegar. Place the brisket slices back into the sauce. You can heat the sliced beef and sauce and serve at once, or let the brisket soak up the big flavors overnight in the fridge. It will be worth the wait.

This original recipe was shared with Fox News Digital courtesy of author June Hersh (junehersh.com), and the dish's creator, the late Judith Ginsburg.

