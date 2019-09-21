Colorado city ends topless ban after spending $300G defending it in court

Fort Collins, Colo. formally removed a public ordinance that banned women from going topless in public in a win for the ‘Free the Nipple’ movement.

The city decided after spending more than $300,000 defending the ordinance in court against two women who sued for discrimination that it wasn’t worth the cost, NBC News reported.

“The money was just better spent on other city priorities," a Fort Collins government spokesperson said.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in February that the law discriminated against women, writing it reinforced “negative stereotypes depicting women’s breasts, but not men’s breasts, as sex objects.”

The court rejected the idea that removing the ban would lead to women "parading in front of elementary schools or swimming topless in the public pool,” according to NBC.

The 10th Circuit acknowledged they’re in the minority as most states have rejected such legal challenges.

The Colorado ruling makes female toplessness legal in six states, including Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to hear a challenge to a topless ban in New Hampshire, NBC reported.