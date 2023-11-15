Amazon Cyber Monday: Grab these discounts on small appliances and electronics

Amazon's Cyber Monday weekend event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 25 and runs through Monday, Nov. 27, hot off the heels of the commerce giant's Black Friday deals event.

You'll find great deals from top brands, including a maximum of 35% off on certain Amazon gadgets like the Echo Studio, a generous 56% off on particular Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers, a decent 37% off on specific Vitamix blenders, and reductions on chosen KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so you should check our Cyber Monday shopping page often to find further savings.

Here are 10 Cyber Monday deals you won't want to miss:

Echo Studio $199.99, now $154.99

The Amazon Echo Studio is a smart speaker with 3D audio, Dolby Atmos, and high-fidelity sound. It also has built-in Alexa and can double as a smart home hub. You can connect to various streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $599.99, now $439.99

Amazon has several deals on its Fire TVs during its Cyber Monday event, like this Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV. The unit is rated for HDR10 and HLG to produce a stellar display to watch vibrant shows and movies. The TVs also have Amazon Alexa built to control your smart home; find those shows you want to watch or listen to your tunes.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $139.99, now $79.99

The 2023 Fire HD 10 tablet comes with a new processor that offers significant improvements in performance over the 2021 model. It is 25% faster than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM is ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Blink Video Doorbell $119.98, now $69.98

You can score the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Blink Video Doorbell at 41% off the list price. The All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful model yet, featuring "lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation," alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The Blink Video Doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $699.99, now $446.99

The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping is a robot vacuum that uses a scrubbing action and Shark's proprietary cleaning solution to clean hardwood floors. It also has a Matrix Clean system that ensures no spots are missed.

Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $149.95, now $99.95

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a 6-quart, 9-in-1 cooker that can pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, sauté and more. It has a WhisperQuiet valve and cover that combine to diffuse steam and dampen the noise level. It also has a new steam-release valve that makes depressurizing the Duo Plus quieter and safer.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $349.95, now $289.99

The Vitamix E310 is a high-powered blender that offers affordable high performance that does not sacrifice quality, versatility and durability. The blender features 10 speed settings and a pulse feature. It has a 48-ounce capacity and is good for making smoothies, soups, and bar-quality ice. It also has a self-cleaning function.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $329.99, now $269.72

Grab this powerhouse KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at 18% off the list price. This mixer is built to take on any task with durable, built-to-last metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results. It can quickly become the crown jewel in any baker's kitchen.

Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Shredder $51.89, now $43.60

The Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Shredder Micro-cut shredder turns paper into tiny confetti-like pieces. It can shred up to 6 sheets of 20-pound bond paper at a time and can even shred credit cards.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169.95, now $118.97

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a coffee and espresso machine that uses centrifugation technology to brew coffee and espresso. Just insert a capsule and close the lever. When activated, the device reads the barcode on the capsule, blending ground coffee with water to produce the perfect crema to enjoy quality coffee in a larger cup.