10 great Christmas gift ideas for dad and mom

These picks will please even the parent who has everything

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published
Find them the perfect gifts that show you care.

Find them the perfect gifts that show you care. (iStock)

Shopping for mom and dad can be challenging. How do you find a gift that shows them just how much they mean to you, but that is also something they will use? 

When choosing a Christmas gift for your parents, you can consider their interests or give them the tools to start a new hobby they can fall in love with. Here is a selection of heartfelt gifts to fit every budget that will let them know just how special they are:

Kindle: $109.99

Book lovers will enjoy an e-reader.

Book lovers will enjoy an e-reader. (Amazon)

Book lovers will appreciate the gift of an e-reader. Buy them the lightest and most compact Kindle available on Amazon. It features a brighter front light at the max setting, a higher contrast ratio and faster page turns to improve your reading. 

Apple AirTag: on sale for $24

Original price: $29

Help them keep track of valuables with these tags.

Help them keep track of valuables with these tags. (Amazon)

If your parents want to keep track of their valuables more, give them Apple AirTags. The tags can keep track of keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks and more in the Find My App. The AirTags can be shared with up to five people, so friends and family can keep track of items everyone uses. Or you can try these Tile Mate trackers, $83.99 for a four-pack on Tile, for a tracker that works with Android and Apple devices. 

Massage gun: on sale for $189

Original price: $299

This massage gun is perfect for parents with aches and pains.

This massage gun is perfect for parents with aches and pains. (Therabody)

The Therabody Theragun Prime is a great gift for the parent who has aches and pains. It is especially interesting because it has a handle that can be gripped in various ways. At the press of a button, they will get a deep, powerful massage. This TheraGun Mini Massage Gun, on sale for $149 at Amazon, provides the same effect in a smaller package. 

Smart Bird Feeder: on sale for $88

Original price: $148

Get them excited about bird-watching.

Get them excited about bird-watching. (Walmart)

Get your parents into bird-watching with the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera, available on Walmart. This innovative feeder includes a built-in camera for real-time bird-watching on their phone, no matter where they are. They'll get instant alerts on backyard bird activity that they can share with many family members and friends. The FeatherSnap feeder, $179 on Amazon, is integrated with a solar panel and includes a Bird ID feature on the App to help you identify all the bird species you encounter through your feeder.

Digital frame: on sale for $149

Original price: $179

Now your parents can display those phone pics.

Now your parents can display those phone pics. (Amazon)

If your parents want an easier way to share and display phone pictures, they'll appreciate this digital photo frame. This digital display for photographs and videos is simple to set up through the Aura app and has unlimited storage through its cloud features. The frame is available directly from Aura Frames for $149.

Uncommon Goods My Life Story—So Far: $35

This journal helps them tell their life story.

This journal helps them tell their life story. (Uncommon Goods)

This life journal from Uncommon Goods will help mom and dad jot down personal anecdotes and worthwhile memories, creating an heirloom for your whole family.

Bouqs Flower Subscription Box: $59

Give them a year's worth of flowers.

Give them a year's worth of flowers. (Bouqs)

You can't go wrong with a monthly flower subscription from Bouqs. Your parents will get a beautiful bouquet delivered monthly. It is the gift that keeps giving. 

Custom family portrait: $179

Turn a family photo into a beautiful oil painting.  

Turn a family photo into a beautiful oil painting.   (Paint Your Life)

Turn a family photo into a beautiful oil painting that will wow your parents! 

It's as simple as choosing the painting technique and uploading your photo to Paint Your Life. Pick a size and pay with only 10% charged upfront. Or try this fun paint-by-numbers version, $9.88 on Amazon, where you can create a unique customizable painting by uploading any photograph—people, animals, landscapes or flowers.

Statuettes: $24.95

Your parents will treasure this unique gift idea.

Your parents will treasure this unique gift idea. (mpix)

Turn your photo into a custom miniature statuette from mpix. Upload your photo, and an in-house illustrator will remove the background, forming a one-of-a-kind, stand-alone piece.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360: $110.39

Your parents can easily grow herbs indoors with this gadget.

Your parents can easily grow herbs indoors with this gadget. (Amazon)

If you have parents who love to cook, give them an indoor garden. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360, an indoor hydroponic gardening system, grows your favorite vegetables, herbs or flowers in water without dealing with messy soil.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

