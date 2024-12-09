10 great Christmas gift ideas for dad and mom

Shopping for mom and dad can be challenging. How do you find a gift that shows them just how much they mean to you, but that is also something they will use?

When choosing a Christmas gift for your parents, you can consider their interests or give them the tools to start a new hobby they can fall in love with. Here is a selection of heartfelt gifts to fit every budget that will let them know just how special they are:

Book lovers will appreciate the gift of an e-reader. Buy them the lightest and most compact Kindle available on Amazon. It features a brighter front light at the max setting, a higher contrast ratio and faster page turns to improve your reading.

If your parents want to keep track of their valuables more, give them Apple AirTags. The tags can keep track of keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks and more in the Find My App. The AirTags can be shared with up to five people, so friends and family can keep track of items everyone uses. Or you can try these Tile Mate trackers, $83.99 for a four-pack on Tile, for a tracker that works with Android and Apple devices.

The Therabody Theragun Prime is a great gift for the parent who has aches and pains. It is especially interesting because it has a handle that can be gripped in various ways. At the press of a button, they will get a deep, powerful massage. This TheraGun Mini Massage Gun, on sale for $149 at Amazon, provides the same effect in a smaller package.

Get your parents into bird-watching with the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera, available on Walmart. This innovative feeder includes a built-in camera for real-time bird-watching on their phone, no matter where they are. They'll get instant alerts on backyard bird activity that they can share with many family members and friends. The FeatherSnap feeder, $179 on Amazon, is integrated with a solar panel and includes a Bird ID feature on the App to help you identify all the bird species you encounter through your feeder.

If your parents want an easier way to share and display phone pictures, they'll appreciate this digital photo frame. This digital display for photographs and videos is simple to set up through the Aura app and has unlimited storage through its cloud features. The frame is available directly from Aura Frames for $149.

This life journal from Uncommon Goods will help mom and dad jot down personal anecdotes and worthwhile memories, creating an heirloom for your whole family.

You can't go wrong with a monthly flower subscription from Bouqs. Your parents will get a beautiful bouquet delivered monthly. It is the gift that keeps giving.

Turn a family photo into a beautiful oil painting that will wow your parents!

It's as simple as choosing the painting technique and uploading your photo to Paint Your Life. Pick a size and pay with only 10% charged upfront. Or try this fun paint-by-numbers version, $9.88 on Amazon, where you can create a unique customizable painting by uploading any photograph—people, animals, landscapes or flowers.

Turn your photo into a custom miniature statuette from mpix. Upload your photo, and an in-house illustrator will remove the background, forming a one-of-a-kind, stand-alone piece.

If you have parents who love to cook, give them an indoor garden. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360, an indoor hydroponic gardening system, grows your favorite vegetables, herbs or flowers in water without dealing with messy soil.