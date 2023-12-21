Expand / Collapse search
Christmas gift ideas: 5 picks on Amazon for the traveler on your list

Amazon-listed gifts for the jet-setter in your life – check out these unique and practical picks

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published

Having to get from point A to B, whether it’s for necessity, business or pleasure, can sometimes present challenges for travelers.

But some items can help make things a whole lot easier.

If you're searching for a practical present to give the jet-setter on your list, consider a stylish carry-on, conveniently-packaged hygiene items — and more ideas below.

Read on for five travel gift options — all up for grabs on Amazon.

woman looking at airport departure board

If there's someone on your Christmas gift list who loves to travel, consider shopping the list of five Amazon buys below. (iStock)

Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Packable Travel Hiking Backpack, $24.64 at Amazon 

venture pal backpack

This backpack listed for just over $24 on Amazon has multiple pockets for ample storage.  (Amazon.com)

Venture Pal offers this durable backpack that’s stylish and has lots of room.

Reviewers said they love that it has tons of pockets to stash all the essentials, yet everything is still easy to find in a pinch.

Plus, the budget-friendly price makes it a great gift for others or for yourself.

LEPONIX Shaving Kit for Men, $25.99 at Amazon

Leponix shaving kit Amazon

Consider this complete shaving kit for the men in your life who are also on your gift list. (Amazon.com)

This shaving kit has every piece he needs for a safe and luxurious shave on the go.

It includes a double-edge safety razor with 10 replacement blade refills, a shaving brush, sandalwood pre-shave oil, shaving butter, aftershave balm, shaving apron bib and a portable linen bag for traveling.

Apple AirTag, $23.99 at Amazon 

airtag available on Amazon

Travelers can find their luggage in case it's misplaced amid transit.  (Amazon.com)

Few things may be worse than arriving at that baggage carousel only to figure out that your luggage never arrived at its destination.

Enter Apple’s AirTag, which connects to your phone and travels with your bag so it never gets lost again.

Consider picking it up for a last-minute gift priced at $23.99.

Coffee Cup Holder, $24.98 at Amazon 

luggage cup holder Amazon

This piece of luggage holds a cup of coffee plus a water bottle.  (Amazon.com)

This may fall under the category of "Why didn’t anyone think of this sooner?" 

If you’ve ever been at the airport trying to juggle your passport, luggage and a cup of coffee — your life could get a lot easier.

This nifty item slides onto the handle of your suitcase and holds your cup of Joe plus your water bottle. 

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Daily Desk Calendar, $14.40 at Amazon 

places to go calendar

This desk calendar reveals a new destination as inspiration for any person looking to book future trips. (Amazon.com)

The traveler in your life may appreciate this daily inspiration to book a trip sooner rather than later.

Discover the clear lagoons of Bora Bora or the "vibrant cultural tapestry" of the city of Kochi in Kerala, India, as the Amazon listing states.

"These are just a few of the hundreds of recommended destinations around the world, each one accompanied by thrilling photos and text packed with facts, quizzes, history and more," the listing adds.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 