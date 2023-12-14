20 fitness essentials on Amazon to kickstart your New Year's fitness routine

The beginning of the year can be exciting for those with big fitness goals. Get ready to kickstart a healthier new you with these 20 fitness essentials you can find on Amazon today. We've covered everything you need to design a sustainable routine, from stretching and mindfulness to aerobic activity and recovery – Amazon has what you need to help you succeed.

There's something on this list for everyone, whether you're looking to start a meditation routine or add variety to your home gym workout and recovery.

These are 20 fitness essentials to help you achieve your New Year resolution:

Yoga, meditation and deep stretching essentials

Aerobic and anaerobic essentials

Kids fitness essentials

Fitness recovery essentials

WRIST BUDDY Yoga Blocks $39.99

Does wrist pain ruin your push-up and planking progress? These WRIST BUDDY Yoga Blocks are doctor-designed to give your wrists more support and the best comfort for weight-bearing poses. The blocks are designed with textured hand-shaped cutouts for a non-slip grip.

Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads $19.99, now $9.98

If knee pain keeps you from getting on the ground, this set of Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads could help. The pads provide a soft cushion to sensitive areas to help ease joint discomfort.

Yoga Wheel Set (11-in-1) $49.99, now $44.99

This Yoga Wheel Set has everything you need to get you started with a great stretch practice. The set includes a yoga back wheel to help keep your back loose, relieve back pain and improve body balance. Also included are blocks, straps, resistance bands and a jump rope.

Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women $19.99, now $15.99

Remember to add these Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women to your practice for safety and to keep your toes warm. These anti-skid, non-slip ballet-inspired socks will help you move without worrying about slipping.

Muezna Men's Non-Slip Yoga Socks $20.99, now $16.99

These Muezna Men's Non-Slip Yoga Socks are cut for larger feet and sizes and are perfect for men.

Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards $17.95, now $14.95

Add these Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards to your cart to get your meditation practice started. This unique Self Care Deck contains 52 efficient exercises for mindfulness, meditation, anxiety relief, stress management, self-care, relaxation and more.

At home gym $699, now $589

Meet your fitness goals and have no excuse for not working with this All-in-one Home Smart Gym. This Amazon best-seller is durable, and customers say it performs all exercises smoothly.

YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine $249.99

Add some variety to your fitness routine with this YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine. Rowing is a low-impact full-body workout and the Yosuda can be stowed upright with two big transportation wheels to make moving more effortless when you finish your training.

SereneLife Folding Treadmill $479.99 now $287.99

Don't let cold weather derail your step count. This SereneLife Folding Treadmill is foldable, can be quickly put away, and only takes up a little real estate in your home. The treadmill has 12 preset training modes. It also has a manual program mode to personalize and adjust the settings.

Nordictrack Commercial Studio Cycle $1,749.99

Get this Nordictrack Commercial Studio Cycle on sale for 50% off the list price. The bike features a 15" Rotating HD Touchscreen Display stream and on-demand iFIT workouts. Purchase includes a 30-day iFIT Family Membership. Reviews mention that the bike is constructed well, the workouts are high quality, and that it's a better value than Peloton.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $199.99, now $123.89

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is an adjustable kettlebell that can provide six weights in one compact design. It can be adjusted from 8 to 40 lbs, all at the turn of a dial.

Imagine Meditation Cards for Kids $24.99

Children can begin their mindfulness exercises with these Imagine Meditation Cards for Kids. The award-winning set provides fun and relaxing activities for kids to practice meditation and connect to feelings of inner peace.

Mindsight' Breathing Buddha' $21.95

The Mindsight Breathing Buddha is a guided visual breathing and meditation tool that can help reduce stress and anxiety and unlock a more mindful self. It is perfect for visual learners who prefer guided open-eyed meditation.

New Bounce Jumping Shoes $79.99

Children may want to try the New Bounce Jumping Shoes to add fitness and fun to their New Year routine. The jumping shoes help burn calories, reduce body fat and strengthen legs and thigh muscles.

HLYWEI Speed Agility Training Set $35.99, now $22.98

This HLYWEI Speed Agility Training Set will help your children improve their speed, agility, coordination, footwork, balance and explosiveness. The set includes one agility ladder, four steel stakes, one sports headband, a jump rope, 10 disc cones and a gym carry bag.

Premkid Exercise Dice for Kids $26.95

Make a game out of exercise with the Premkid Exercise Dice for Kids. These 12-sided, giant foam dice can be used for indoor and outdoor exercise. They are perfect for classrooms, physical education learning, yoga and preschool games.

KneeSled $89.99

The KneeSled is an excellent tool for knee surgery recovery and to help achy knees. This tool increases the range of motion while stretching your knees, hips & hamstrings to improve mobility and flexibility.

FIT KING Air Compression Recovery System $399.99, now $359.99

Recover like a pro with the FIT KING Air Compression Recovery System. These recovery boots can increase circulation to help your legs feel refreshed faster. This system is designed by sports rehabilitation experts and wraps your entire leg nicely with four large airbag chambers.

AERLANG Massage Gun $34.98

Make sure to incorporate this AERLANG Massage Gun into your recovery routine. The massage gun can help relieve muscle soreness and stiffness and stimulate blood circulation to release lactic acid. It is perfect for tackling back and neck pain.

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller $24.34, now $17.74

Try this Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller for balance, strengthening, flexibility and rehab exercises. The foam roller is lightweight and easy to reposition during workouts.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube $149

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube Instant Heat, Cold and Contrast Therapy for Pain Relief is a portable, compact device that combines cold, heat and contrast therapy. Choose between three optimized presets for fast and precise temperature control and targeted pain relief.