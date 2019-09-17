Child being raised genderless to protect from 'unconscious bias,' parents say

An English couple plans to raise their child genderless to protect them from "unconscious bias."

Hobbit Humphrey, 38, and Jake England-Johns, 35, have a 17-month old baby named Anoush. They said they intend to raise Anoush as gender-neutral, and won't tell family and friends what the baby's sex is.

“So much of gender bias is unconscious,” Humphrey told the BBC One in an interview that aired Monday. “When I got pregnant, we then were having a discussion about how we were going to mitigate the unconscious bias. And we figured that the only way we could do that was just not to tell people.”

Despite their vow not to inform loved ones what the child's gender is, one of their grandparents learned — while changing the baby's diaper.

England-Johns said the parents "are quite good now at holding space for people’s discomfort in us saying, ‘Actually, we don’t tell anyone, we’re not telling anyone for now.’ We’re just letting Anoush be a baby."

Actress Kate Hudson made similar headlines in January, when she said during an interview with AOL that she wanted to raise her daughter "individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]." Days later, she clarified her comments — which she said came in response to being asked if raising a girl is different from raising a boy.

"This whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense," she wrote on Instagram. "I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.