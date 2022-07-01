Chicken skewers with zucchini, squash: An easy weeknight recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Weeknights can be busy, and we get that shortcut meals are a win.

But you can make dinner on the fly without compromising flavor.

Case in point: These chicken skewers with zucchini, tomato, onion and squash, that only take about 10 minutes to prepare and another 15 minutes to cook.

GRILLED SALMON SKEWERS FOR SUMMER BARBECUES: TRY THE RECIPE

Just add rice and a simple side salad and dinner is served.

GOOEY MOZZARELLA AND POBLANO PEPPER FRIED CHICKEN: TRY THE RECIPE

Rainier Foods Chicken Skewers

Makes 6 Servings

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Rainier Foods Garlic & Herb Seasoning (or another garlic and herb seasoning of choice), to taste

1 zucchini, sliced

1 red onion, sliced and quartered

1 yellow squash, sliced

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 lemon, sliced into wedges

You will also need wooden skewers soaked in water.

MELT-IN-YOUR-MOUTH CHICKEN WINGS FROM A KENTUCKY CHEF: RECIPE

Instructions:

1. Cut the chicken into 1½ inch strips for skewering. In a large bowl, mix olive oil and desired amount of Garlic & Herb Seasoning

2. Add chicken and stir to evenly coat. Skewer the chicken, zucchini, squash, tomatoes and onion. Sprinkle Garlic & Herb Seasoning over all ingredients.

3. Grease the grill and heat to medium

4. Place the chicken skewers on the hot grill and cook for 10-15 minutes, until juices run clear or chicken reaches 165 °F turning once during cooking. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over just before eating

5. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese and garnish with parsley if desired

This original recipe is owned by RainierFoods.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.