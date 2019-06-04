Champagne for hair? How bubbly can actually benefit your tresses

When you think of champagne, you probably think of toasting to an accomplishment, celebrating a wedding, or attending a New Year’s Eve extravaganza. But what you probably don't think of is hair care.

Now, however, champagne is becoming more widely known for the myriad of benefits that it offers to hair.

"Champagne undergoes a fermentation process that leaves behind amino acids and vitamins that provide softness and shine to hair,” cosmetic chemist Niki Wilson tells Fox News of the science behind bubbly's benefits. “The grapes used to make champagne contain damage-preventing anti-oxidants that neutralize free radicals to help keep hair lustrous and the scalp healthy."

Rachel Katzman, the founder of Cuvée Beauty, which is an entire line of hair products infused with champagne, notes that Hollywood celebrities have actually been using champagne to vitalize their hair for decades — and even supermodels swear by it.

“A lot of old Hollywood actresses and even current actresses would give their hair these champagne baths,” explains Katzman. “Christie Brinkley, in her book ‘Timeless Beauty,’ has said that she would give her hair a 'champagne rinse' to bring out softness.”

Katzman started Cuvée Beauty on the heels of a mishap in Las Vegas that left her hair soaked in champagne. “I looked in the mirror and was amazed that my hair looked amazing, was soft, shiny, voluminous — and it just hit me that I didn’t use any hair products, my hair looked great from the champagne.”

