This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Gentle giant' with a 'big heart': Tuxedo cat named Augustus Gloop is up for adoption in Utah

Cat in Salt Lake City, Utah, is 12 years old, desperately needs a loving home

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
An adoptable cat in Utah is the whole package — chocolate factory not included.

Tuxedo cat Augustus Gloop, named after the golden ticket winner in Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Augustus Gloop the cat was originally rescued from Magic Valley Society in Twin Falls, Idaho, in October 2022.

When Best Friends took in the 12-year-old cat, he had been declawed, was missing most of his teeth and had crusty eye discharge.

A 12-year-old tuxedo cat named Augustus Gloop is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A 12-year-old tuxedo cat named Augustus Gloop is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was also obese.

Best Friends now has Augustus Gloop on a special diet to help with his kidney function and weight loss, according to the animal rescue.

Best Friends Animal Society describes Augustus Gloop as a "big gentleman." He loves head scratches, the group said. 

Best Friends Animal Society describes Augustus Gloop as a "big gentleman." He loves head scratches, the group said.

"Augustus Gloop is a gentle giant with an even bigger heart!" Best Friends told Fox News Digital.

"This big gentleman loves affection, especially head scratches."

Augustus Gloop, a tuxedo cat, lounges on a couch as he awaits a new home.

Augustus Gloop, a tuxedo cat, lounges on a couch as he awaits a new home.

Augustus Gloop is known to "make biscuits" with his paws when he feels content and enjoys getting cozy underneath blankets, the group also said.

Even though the cat can be a little shy with new people, he tends to get comfortable quickly, Fox News Digital was told.

He also does well with young kids.

When Augustus Gloop first showed up at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, he was obese. Today he's on a special diet for his health. 

When Augustus Gloop first showed up at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, he was obese. Today he's on a special diet for his health.

Anyone interested in adopting Augustus Gloop can send an email to utahadoptions@bestfriends.org for more information.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.