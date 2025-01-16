Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Cancer linked to alcohol use could entice drinkers to try alternatives

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A bearded man is seen looking in front of him while drinking a beer.

A recent study shows that no- and low-alcohol beverages are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among millennials. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

IN BETTER SPIRITS – A recent study found that no- and low-alcohol beverages are growing in popularity as the U.S. surgeon general warns that alcohol consumption could lead to increased cancer risk.

CRUSH YOUR GOALS – Amp up your self-care routine with these celebrity-endorsed wellness items from Walmart.

RUDE OR RESPECTFUL? – Applauding the pilot when your flight lands might be more controversial than you think. Major airline pilots weigh in on the common travel ritual that some say is "rude."

couple clapping on flight after landing

Two major airline pilots said there is nothing wrong when you applaud after a "beautiful" descent. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

'EGG-REGIOUS' PRICES – A registered dietitian shares food alternatives that you can substitute for eggs amid today's rising prices. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Related Topics

Deals