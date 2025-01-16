Cancer linked to alcohol use could entice drinkers to try alternatives

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

IN BETTER SPIRITS – A recent study found that no- and low-alcohol beverages are growing in popularity as the U.S. surgeon general warns that alcohol consumption could lead to increased cancer risk.

CRUSH YOUR GOALS – Amp up your self-care routine with these celebrity-endorsed wellness items from Walmart.

RUDE OR RESPECTFUL? – Applauding the pilot when your flight lands might be more controversial than you think. Major airline pilots weigh in on the common travel ritual that some say is "rude."

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

'EGG-REGIOUS' PRICES – A registered dietitian shares food alternatives that you can substitute for eggs amid today's rising prices. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation