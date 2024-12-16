Gift roundup for the coffee lover in your life

The secret to the perfect gift is in the perfect brew. For the coffee aficionado, a thoughtfully chosen gift can transform their daily ritual into an even more delightful experience. Whether they’re a casual coffeehouse sipper or a self-proclaimed coffeeholic, there’s a world of unique and practical options that cater to their love of java.

From innovative brewing gadgets to indulgent gourmet beans, these gifts can enhance their journey through the rich and aromatic world of coffee. Here, you’ll find a perfectly curated selection of must-have items to impress any coffee lover.

Original price: $36.99

A good coffee grinder can elevate the brewing experience by ensuring consistent grounds and the freshest brew possible every time. This Fohere burr grinder offers precision and control, allowing coffee lovers to unlock the full flavor potential of their favorite beans. While experts say burr grinders are superior to the blade variety because they keep the flavor of the beans intact, some still prefer the latter. If they prefer the power of a blade, check out this option for around $50 at Sur La Table.

Original price: $139.95

This smart mug and warmer is a game-changer for anyone who loves their morning coffee, but it cools off before they can drink it. These handy devices keep beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. This one offers adjustable heat settings and up to 80 minutes of heat, a sleek design and an auto-shutoff feature for safety. If they’re drinking her hot beverages on the go, there’s a smart mug for that, too!

For those who appreciate a hands-on brewing experience, a pour-over coffee maker like this one by Chemex is a must-have. These elegant glass devices produce clean, flavorful cups and add a touch of artistry to the coffee-making process. If you’re looking for one that’s more like a traditional coffee pot, check out check out this more affordable option. The Blue Bottle pour-over kit completes their gift so they won’t have to search for the essentials.

Original price: $49.99

Let them take their lattes and cappuccinos to the next level (and save money on Starbucks runs) with this Instant Pot electric milk frothe r. It makes it easy to create creamy, barista-worthy foam at home. This one has four different settings, is quick and quiet, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. A handheld one is also a good choice if they’re short on counter space.

Encourage them to savor and reflect on their coffee experiences with this handsome faux leather tasting journal by Lincoln Forest Press . It allows users to record flavor profiles, brewing methods and notes, making it the ideal gift for anyone who loves to get their Java fix. Take it a step further and pick up the World Atlas of Coffee – everything they could possibly want to know in one place.

Sustainable, stylish, reusable coffee cups like this one by KeepCup are perfect for eco-conscious coffee drinkers. The glass mugs are great for on-the-go caffeine fixes while helping reduce waste, and the recycled wine cork band around the cup keeps it from burning your hand while you hold it. If you think they’d prefer a ceramic variety instead, this one by Millie at Amazon keeps drinks at the perfect temp and allows for authentic taste without any metallic or plastic aftertaste.

A precision brew system like this one from Breville simplifies the process for those who love a refreshing cup of iced cold brew coffee. These devices make crafting smooth, low-acidity coffee easy, perfect for hot summer days. If that’s above your budget, try this Mr. Coffee express cold brew maker less than $70 on Amazon.

Celebrate their love for coffee with this coffeehouse-inspired canvas print that showcases their passion. This piece adds a personal touch to their kitchen or coffee corner and makes a great gift at less than $30 – no frame needed. This adorable six-piece set makes a great alternative if they don’t want to poke holes in their walls.

This one’s a splurge, but if you’re looking for that wow gift that does it all, the Kenmore espresso machine is your best bet. It has an espresso maker with 15 bar pump, a built-in burr grinder and a 360 degree swivel action steam wand milk frother. A less expensive one is available without the grinder option if they’re looking for a quick latte for an afternoon pick-me-up.