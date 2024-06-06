Calorie culprits that are creeping into your healthy green salad, plus prank caller tricks pizza shop

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BE SALAD SMART – Healthy salads are all the rage, but too often, calorie-laden culprits make them heftier than you thought. Here are 7 sinful culprits — and healthier ways to go. Continue reading...

PAYING IT FORWARD – A prankster reportedly ordered eight cheese and eight pepperoni pizzas from an Ohio pizza shop and never showed up to pay. What happened next was an act of kindness. Continue reading...

AMERICAN HERO – Robert "Bob" Persichitti, a World War II Navy veteran from New York, died at the age of 102 while he was traveling to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Continue reading...

SPOILING DAD – Check out 15 unique Father's Day gift ideas for the dad who "has everything." Continue reading...

'NEW FEAR UNLOCKED' – In a now-viral post garnering more than 54 million views, a man revealed a video of the elusive and rather odd-looking longnosed stargazer. Some viewers called the fish "petrifying." Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat shares how she got started in medicine, the traits most essential for health care leadership — and what she wished she knew when she was younger. Continue reading...

LASTING TRIBUTE – Churches in Normandy, France, honor the American paratroopers who landed on D-Day as biblical heroes with dramatic images in stained-glass windows — fascinating points of interest for any traveler. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

