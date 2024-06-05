Elusive and 'hideous' fish stuns viewers after Instagram post goes viral: 'New fear unlocked'

A bizarre-looking sea creature with an otherwise serene name was spotted on a beach in Singapore — evoking everything from panic to disgust to sheer wonder from some 54 million viewers on Instagram.

"We found a Longnosed Stargazer on an Intertidal Exploration in Singapore," the post said.

"An uncommon and fascinating sight, these quirky fish bury themselves in the sand with only their heads exposed, seemingly gazing at the stars while waiting for unsuspecting prey."

Dennis Chan, 30, a specialized wildlife guide and lead facilitator at The Untamed Paths, an organization that champions biodiversity in Singapore and Southeast Asia, made the find.

"When I saw the stargazer, I was extremely excited and elated as it was my first time encountering one in Singapore," Chan told Fox News Digital.

Chan and his group of adventurists were on an intertidal exploration trip, learning more about coastal ecology and the marine inhabitants of the area.

They were looking for crustaceans, echinoderms and bivalves when they chanced upon the elusive stargazer, Chan said.

"What made it even more memorable was that it was on the intertidal zone, rather than encountered on the seabed when diving. It had just the head protruding out of the sand."

But that protruding head with bulging face and spiky frown, as it appeared to stare up at the sky, did not appear to sit well with many viewers.

Some said they found it "absolutely petrifying."

"That’s hideous," one Instagram under commented.

"No thoughts behind those eyes," someone else commented.

"I would die if I was walking in the water, stepped on that, looked down and saw that. Like, literally pass away," another viewer said.

"I’d hate to see what a short nosed stargazer looks like," someone else wrote about the creature.

"New fear unlocked," another viewer commented.

A few people were left in awe, however, as the fish can be seen gulping water as its pectoral fins work under the sand to help bury itself completely.

"Peak evolution right there," one viewer said.

"Singapore is full of flora and fauna," another viewer commented.

The stargazer, which is similar to the stonefish and the scorpionfish, does possess venomous spines.

But Chan said there’s no reason to fear it.

"These animals living among us, should not be seen as ugly, unwanted or feared," Chan said.

"That was never the intent of our video. At The Untamed Paths, our vision has always been to bridge the gap between humans and wildlife, fostering the curiosity these animals evoke."

Marine creatures inspire wonder, awe and deep appreciation for the natural world, Chan added.

"There's an abundance to observe, discover and learn about these fascinating beings, especially in Singapore, a region renowned for its rich marine biodiversity. We hope that when people, both tourists and locals, think of biodiversity in Singapore, they recognize the incredible variety of life across our diverse ecosystems," he said, "from forests and mangroves to the intertidal zones."

Still, a majority of viewers of the viral post said they would prefer to learn about the stargazer from afar.

"Hopefully they will stay uncommon," one person commented.

"It will be safer for us and them. Imagine walking in the water and stepping on that."